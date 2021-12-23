everyone wants the helmet with cat ears – Nerd4.life

Among the paid cosmetic characterizations of Halo Infinite there is one that is going crazy in the community, it seems: it is the cat-style customization for the Spartan armor, aptly named “Meowlnir Helmet”, which has become something of a trend on Twitter as well.

The helmet is located inside the Cat Lovers bundle, which for 10 euros allows you to customize the armor of your Spartan with various elements including charm, color of the armor and various other features, but the one that stands out most is certainly the helmet with cat ears.

With all the features full, the mighty UNSC fighter becomes somewhat ridiculous, but this seems to appeal to a good part of the community. Many are commenting on how this helmet is now particularly popular with gamers, with ample chances of encountering it in online matches recently.

It is not the first time that in Halo we see some customizations a little over the top, even if 343 Industries have decided to maintain a certain demeanor in this respect in Halo Infinite, as evidenced also by the decision to eliminate the ballets as unlockable emotes. However, this hasn’t stopped the arrival of the Meowlnir helmet, which is quickly climbing the charts of preference.

The success of the package in question could, however, push 343 Industries to increase this approach to selling content for personalization, which aims at bundles that are also quite expensive rather than single elements, and it is something that worries historical users a bit.

In any case, it seems that the passion for the cat-eared helmet goes beyond these fears, judging by the results. Meanwhile, the Winter Contingency event has started in Halo Infinite with free rewards for all.