Everyone wants to know what Kate Middleton eats for breakfast

the wife of Prince Guillermo he has always been in the spotlight of the British press and also the international press. His habits have been analyzed with a magnifying glass. The public is aware of how he dresses, how he wears his hair, what exercise he does and what his diet is, among other things. But yes Kate Middleton has always aroused great admiration among pedestrians, since he passed away Isabel II and Kate went on to become the new Princess of Wales, her affairs still arouse much greater interest among citizens of the United Kingdom and those of the rest of the world. Now the magnifying glass has been put on her breakfast. Now everyone wants to know what foods Kate eats when she wakes up.

Kate Middleton during a visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau, Bahamas on March 25, 2022. Image: Ian Vogler – Pool/WireImage.

Everywhere you look in the press, comments about Kate’s breakfast have managed to make headlines. Since the British publication liverpool echo has ensured that the diet with which Kate Middleton start the day consists of a very nutritious breakfast, all the publications have wanted to develop the theme. If nutritionists have been telling us all our lives that what you eat at the beginning of the day is essential, now the important thing is to know what the Princess of Wales eats for breakfast.

Kate Middleton during a visit to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home in Freeport, Bahamas on March 26, 2022. Image: Ian Vogler – Pool/Getty Images.

And so we have discovered that Kate’s breakfast has two main protagonists: oatmeal and a juice. They tell us that oatmeal is never lacking at the Princess of Wales’s house and that she always eats it for her breakfast. And to accompany the oatmeal, Kate drinks a juice based on spirulina, kale and spinach. In this way the wife of the heir to the throne of England starts the day with a diet full of protein, fiber and vitamins.

