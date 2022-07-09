MADRID, 9 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

Twelve years after the premiere of The Walking Dead, AMC will end the hit zombie drama this fall. Although the network will not launch the first trailer full until San Diego Comic-Con on July 25now it has come to light the synopsis of the remaining episodes.

“In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, alive and dead, as each group remains trapped in uncontrollable situations. The pressure to come is reaching a time when everyone will be held accountable. Will the sum of your individual trips add up to one or split them up forever?” reads the description.

In Part 2 of season 11, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) lead a resistance movement against the governor Pamela MiltonLaila Robins within the walls of the Commonwealth. outside its walls, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) wage a war against the lieutenant governor of the commonwealth, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). The surrender ended with Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside under Commonwealth military occupation.

Despite the end of The Walking Deadthe universe created by Robert Kirkman will still be alive. AMC has already announced a spin-off of Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) titled Isle of the Dead which will follow the adventures of the characters in New York. is also running a Daryl spin-off; a fiction titled Tales of the Walking Dead Y a trilogy of films headlined by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).