“Everyone’s crazy about Mary” tonight on TV. Here’s how the protagonists became

On July 15, 1998, Tutti pazzi per Mary was released in the USA (tonight on Paramount at 9.10 pm), a comedy directed by the brothers Peter and Bobby Farrelly that transforms the protagonists Cameron Diaz and Ben Stiller into two Hollywood stars. The first plays Mary Jensen, a charming girl who lives in Miami. The second is Ted Stroehmann, a shy and awkward man who has been in love with Mary since the two attended the same high school. Finished in analysis, Ted, 13 years after losing sight of his former classmate, decides to track her down through private investigator Patrick “Pat” Heal (Matt Dillon). The latter, however, after having found her, falls in love with her and begins to court her as do so many other characters in the film, seduced by the exuberant charm of the girl. With the happy end the two protagonists begin a love story. The film is full of hilarious comic scenes and gags that have become very popular. There is no shortage of style drops (the sperm used by the unaware Mary as a hair gel) and politically incorrect episodes (the spite against the disabled and the electrocuted dog), however the irreverent comedy conquers critics and audiences: cost 23 million dollars, it earns almost 370. 22 years after its launch, this is how the protagonists have become.