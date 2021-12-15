Everyone’s crazy about the Prius! The American stars who have chosen the Toyota hybrid

The Toyota Prius, snubbed at its release, now everyone likes it. And by all, we mean that famous actors and singers in the USA have also chosen the green subcompact as their travel companion.

It was 1998 when Toyota decisively revolutionized the world by starting the worldwide distribution of the first prototype of Toyota Prius. That clumsy three-volume car has come a long way, so much so that it has now become the hybrid car par excellence in pop culture.

They certainly contributed to his fame some Hollywood celebrities that for practicality, love for the environment or more simply to avoid spending a fortune on fuel during their business around the city, they immediately chose this car as a travel companion.

Let’s start immediately from Cameron Diaz, actress and sex symbol of San Diego best known for films like The Mask, Vanilla Sky, Every cursed Sunday And Minority Report, all projects that have grown the fame of the actress all over the world.

Diaz was recently immortalized after a visit to some fast food restaurant – as you can tell from the drink she holds in her hand – as she gets on her Toyota Prius black, a car belonging to the second generation of the model. But the actress is not the only American star to have chosen the “green” vehicle to get around.

The pop star and the champion of the environment

Born in 1992, the pop star Miley Cyrus began her rise to the big screen and to the top of the US charts at a very young age. The girl is very famous for the series Hannah Montana, which aired on the Disney Channel when the singer was just 14!

Miley struggled a lot to unstuck the fame of “naive young man” that she received from the series for young people: you will all remember her single Wrecking Ball where you see it completely naked astride a wrecking ball, a gesture that caused a huge stir among his fans.

Today, far from the excesses of the past, Hannah Montana has embraced the “green” transition by buying a Toyota Prius, also this black and also this belonging to the second series of the medium. But in Hollywood there is a pioneer in the use of eco-friendly cars.

Leonardo Dicaprio is an actor who needs no introduction: he came to fame with Titanic, has demonstrated multifaceted acting skills by performing in very different roles in films such as Try and get me, Shutter Island And The Wolf of Wall Street before finally receiving an Academy Award with The Revenant very recently.

Di Caprio has never made any secret of his commitment in the field of environmentalism, supporting projects such as that of the electric supercar Fisker Karma – unfortunately then shipwrecked – and also buying a gray Toyota Prius. Even the movie star has chosen a model from the second series that seems to be the most popular.

There are countless American stars in love with this car in everyday life. Just to name a few, obviously not all of them because the list is really long, among the happy owners of the “famous” Toyota we find: Dustin Hoffman, Giulia Roberts, Orlando Bloom, Bradley Cooper, Claudia Schiffer, Gessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sara Jessica Parker, etc. etc.

What do you think of the Prius? Many don’t like its line but it is a car definitely comfortable and undemanding to maintain.