Everyone’s dream comes true: here is the Fiat Panda 4×4 WRC by M-Sport

The militant team in the World Rally Championship (WRC), with its Ford Fiestas, has decided to become legend. The M-Sport team presented a Fiat Panda 4×4 ready to plow the hard and pure tracks of the WRC. Obviously, the homegrown racing car will not be replicated and was built for an unnamed customer who wanted a car capable of competing in both dirt and asphalt rallies, as well as conquering any rough terrain available within the globe. He therefore rightly opted for the Panda 4×4.





The Panda from M-Sport it carries the frame of the Fiesta R5 with the original body which, for the occasion, has been widened by 360 mm. A move that according to M-Sport has also improved the overall handling of the car. According to the M-Sport men, the Pandino was already perfect as it was, even as standard. Yet, in the end, they also decided to add new bespoke wheel arches, inspired by those characteristic of the WRC militant Group B cars.





While they were there, the M-Sport guys have equipped the Panda with a new beating heart, that is the 1.6-liter Ford Ecoboost turbo engine of the Fiesta R5, capable of unleashing 300 hp and 332 Nm. Foals snort and knock their hooves to the ground thanks to the four-wheel drive and also asking for the help of a Sadev five-speed sequential gearbox. Inside, the dashboard is inspired by the original Panda design, although it features six-point seat belts and an FIA-approved roll cage. The rear seats have been removed to provide space for a possible spare wheel or to make way for a big expense at the Esselunga.



