Everyone’s wish! Ruggeri and the request to Gareca: “Put Peru in the World Cup”

Ricardo Gareca visited the program F90 in which he got together with “Pollo” Vignolo, Daniel Arcucci and his good friend Óscar Ruggeri in which They shared a fun talk with exclusive orders just like the latter did and that will be celebrated by all of Peru. The reaction of “Tigre” Gareca caused astonishment and he made sense of the words of his former teammate in the Argentine team.

Óscar Ruggeri has always been in favor of Ricardo Gareca’s decisions and always shows good faith in his friend who today leads the Peruvian National Team, so the panelist from F90 dared to ask him to put Peru in the Qatar 2022 World Cup to which the professor accentuated this request that would cause emotion in all the Peruvian people.

“I put Peru in the World Cup, that’s all I’m telling you. I put Peru in the World Cup, then we go to Peru”said the panelist and friend of Ricardo Gareca, Óscar Ruggeri, to which different laughter was later released among all those who were on the ESPN set.

As you remember, Ricardo Gareca arrived in Peru in 2015 and has achieved important things with the Peruvian National Team, such as reaching a Copa América final after 44 years and qualifying for the World Cup after 36 long years.

