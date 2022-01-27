Everything about the waste tax changes: how to pay

Improve the collection of waste in all urban centers, large and small, but above all to pay the Tari in installments for the citizens most in difficulty and to reimburse if an adjustment to the amount due occurs: these are the main innovations provided for by theArera (Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environments).

What changes

The news, however, will not be immediate but only starting from January 1, 2023. By March 31, however, Municipalities and managers will be required to regulate the matter, in practice to adapt in time to the new measures on waste collection with the ‘goal of “ to converge the territorial administrations towards a better and homogeneous service to users at national level “. The text has established, by contract, a management of municipal waste that is homogeneous throughout Italy and that they are” flanked by indicators and relative general standards, differentiated according to the actual starting quality level “, applying” principles of gradualness, asymmetry and economic sustainability “. This is why the goal at the end of March is to start the” machine “of the new waste management because it will take time, especially in cities like Rome where the criticality is very high.

Who is allowed to pay in installments

Arera has established that there is a minimum annual collection period and the installment payments with a minimum amount of 100 euros in three cases: “ for users who declare that they are beneficiaries of the social bonus for economic hardship provided for the electricity and / or gas and / or water sectors; for users who find themselves in poor economic conditions, identified according to the criteria defined by the ETC (Territorially Competent Bodies) ” And “ if the amount charged exceeds the average value referring to the collection documents issued in the last two years by 30% “.

What changes with the refund

In case of errors in the invoice that require a reimbursement, Municipalities and managers will have to “ guarantee the user the possibility of requesting the verification of the collection document and the possible correction of the amounts charged “and introduce” a procedure for the management of written requests for rectification of the amounts debited and of the methods for crediting the rectified amounts “. User requests must be met within 60 working days” for a percentage of performance between 70% and 90% “.

What the new contract says

The new rules oblige the Municipalities and the managers to do everything concerning requests for activation, variation and termination of the service as well as dealing with complaints, requests for information and rectification of the amounts charged. As mentioned, these rules also concern the type and method of payment (installments) in addition to the reimbursement of undue amounts, the collection of waste on call and also the repair of home collection equipment. In any case, “ guaranteeing specific methods of payment by installments, taking into account in particular vulnerable families “.

The new regulation also provides for the same obligations and standards for the whole community on the technical quality of waste collection, as well as ensuring a regular and safe service. In all cases, punctual procedures must be activated for activation, variation or end of the waste service, “ specifying the times available to users and the consequences in case of expiry of the terms “. The program also provides for sweeping and washing of the streets at specific times with the communication to citizens of when the service will be carried out. And then there will be the obligation to collect waste on call at no additional cost that is uniform throughout the territory national but with a limit of 5 pieces for each user.

Finally, all data will be transparent and published by the managers on their internal sites so as to allow citizens to verify the performance in their territories and to compare them with other realities. For information and problems, each operator must have a toll-free number that can be reached 24 hours a day from both the landline and the mobile network for reporting on any dangerous situations.