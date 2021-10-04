News

everything as it should be – Libero Quotidiano

Posted on
Giorgio Carbone
Giorgio Carbone

Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993).

THE SOLVER
Cinema Action, 9pm. With Vin Diesel, Timothy Oliphant and Larenz Tate. Directed by Gary Gray. USA 2003 production. Duration: 1 hour and 49 minutes

THE PLOT
Vin Diesel is a DEA agent much feared by drug traffickers between the United States and Mexico. Rightly feared. His latest feat was to catch a traffic boss and put him in jail, throwing away the key. But in the short term they make him pay for it. The new head of traffik, even more ferocious than the previous one (not for nothing they call him El Diablo) sends his hitmen to kill the inconvenient policeman. They don’t kill him, but his wife does. Diesel starts a private vendetta. But to bring it to fruition he needs an unimaginable ally: the previous boss. Vin is forced to retrieve the key.

WHY SEE IT
Because it is an action movie very apt. The novelties (in the story, in the characters) are equal to zero, but everything (tension, twists, the right faces) is dished up as it should be. Also because the director Gray is anything but a boot even if occasionally lent to the action movie.


