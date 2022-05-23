Entertainment

Everything between Christian Nodal and Belinda’s grandmother rotted and here we tell you why

After the mother of Belindaex-girlfriend of Christian Nodal applauded a comment on social networks where the singer was pointed out as “naco” and that he himself responded with the publication of a conversation he would have had with the artist when they were still dating where some differences were glimpsed due to economic issues, now the alleged grandmother of the singer attacked the Spanish and her family.

After Belinda Schüll’s reaction that overflowed the glass, Nodal He wrote on his Twitter account: “20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me. When I get tired of giving, it’s all over (sic).”

