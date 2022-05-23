Everything between Christian Nodal and Belinda’s grandmother rotted and here we tell you why

After the mother of Belindaex-girlfriend of Christian Nodal applauded a comment on social networks where the singer was pointed out as “naco” and that he himself responded with the publication of a conversation he would have had with the artist when they were still dating where some differences were glimpsed due to economic issues, now the alleged grandmother of the singer attacked the Spanish and her family.

After Belinda Schüll’s reaction that overflowed the glass, Nodal He wrote on his Twitter account: “20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me. When I get tired of giving, it’s all over (sic).”

Message from Belinda's mom.

During a broadcast of Ventaneando, a screenshot was presented that belongs to a comment written on social networks by the user Elena Silva Jiménez, who would become the grandmother of Nodal. The image quickly went viral because it was a relative of the singer of Goodbye Love. So far it is unknown if the account actually belongs to her, but her position on the controversy has gained strength among web users.

Message from Christian Nodal's grandmother.

The statement of the alleged grandmother of Christian Nodal it reads: “for all those who think that he is a naco because he is not blue-eyed and white-skinned, ladies, they are wrong, there are wolves in sheep’s clothing and those are fine rogues who in my land are called p.. .as to whom goes from man to man. A, sorry, I forgot that she is white with a blue eye, sorry, excuse me.

The hosts of the program attacked the user since they did not think it was the best decision to refer to the former partner of Nodal: “If it is true that it is the grandmother, it is totally out of reality because what she understands by that pejorative word is something else, said Pedro Sola. “They think it’s a question of skin color, race, and it’s not that way,” added Bisogno.