everything changes here is how the voice messages will be sent

Let’s see better together this incredible news that is coming regarding the well-known messaging program.

We all use the well-known instant conversation program many times a day Whatsapp.

But in the near future, there will be an incredible change that could leave almost everyone speechless, however how the voice messages will be sent.

This novelty was long overdue, and changes have been announced many times but never arrived.

Whats App: here is the brand new feature

The incredible novelty is that we may first listen to messages before sending them, in order to be sure of their content.

The official communication was given directly by the Whats App platform through an announcement on its Twitter channel through a video that showed how to do it.

This time the news really concerns everyone and not just a few, at the moment everyone still does not see the new version but it is certainly a matter of days that this incredible new feature arrives at all.

As we know until yesterday if we wanted to send a message on our messaging program they could record the message but we had absolutely no way of hearing it before.

In fact, if we kept the recording button pressed and then moved it to the left, the recording was canceled.

Once sent, realizing it was wrong we could only delete the message, because there was no way to hear it first.

Now, instead, having the opportunity to hear it before sending it, we can be 100% sure, there will be the Stop / Play button that will allow us to listen to it.

At the moment, however, it is not possible to shorten or cut the audio but we can send it in full, it is very likely that this function will be included in the future.

The program is rolling out this update for both Android and iOS users, but it still takes some time.

For those who still do not see this new function, obviously must wait with confidence, because sooner or later this new and very interesting version will arrive to everyone.

And you are still among the users who have not received the update or are you among the lucky ones and have already tried it?