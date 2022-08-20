Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Her Identity Since Coming Out As Non-Binary

An open book! Demi Lovato has been candid about her journey with gender identity and sexuality over the past few years.

During an August 2022 appearance on the “Spout Podcast,” the “Cool for the Summer” singer said she had “actually adopted her/her pronouns again” because she “recently …felt more feminine”. The change came more than a year after Lovato said she preferred them/them pronouns.

“Today is a day when I am so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will be officially changing my pronouns to they/them at the future,” the “Dancing With the Devil” artist wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “This came after a lot of healing work and self-reflection. I’m still learning and coming to my senses, and I don’t pretend to be an expert or a spokesperson.

At the time, the musician said the change came from learning more about herself.

“Since learning more about gender identity and being non-binary or gender non-conforming, I’ve used that time to really explore what’s right for me,” the singer explained. “Skyscraper” during an interview in June 2021 on Audacy recording. “And after a year and a half of exploring, I realized it was time to let the world know that it feels weird to me when people call me ‘her’ or ‘her’. I understand that people may have a hard time adjusting because it’s something new, but I want to encourage people to keep trying and I understand that it’s a process that takes some getting used to.

The former Disney star, who previously came out as pansexual in March 2021, added that she has bonded strongly with her friends in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I used to identify family as blood, and now my queer family has become more family than friends,” Lovato shared on Audacy recording. “And I feel like I have two families now. I have my blood relatives and then I have my queer family, and this family for me is the chosen family.

The sonny with a chance alum was briefly engaged to the soap opera actor Max Ehrich in 2020. The following year, she tells teen vogue that their breakup was a blessing in disguise.

“As I started to get older, I started to realize how queer I really am. Last year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work out I was like, ‘That’s a huge sign,'” she told the outlet in 2021. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.

Scroll down to see everything Lovato has shared about her gender identity: