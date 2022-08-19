Everything Demi Lovato Said About Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama

Years after their separation, Demi Lovato is apparently changing her mind about her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

While the duo met during the sonny with a chance star was 17 in 2010, she claimed in her documentary Simply Complicated that they wanted out until he was 18.

“[When] I met him and laid eyes on him for the first time, I had my hair and makeup on and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have it,'” she said in 2017. “But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me. After we turned 18, we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe it, but I believe it happened.

Five years later, she hinted that wasn’t the case in her song “29” – the age at which That 70s show alum was when they met.

“Fiber on the vine / Too young to drink wine / Just five years bleeding, student and teacher / Far from innocent,” read the lyrics. “What is f—k consent? / The numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you.

Lovato has yet to comment on speculation that the song, which she dropped in August 2022, is about Valderrama, who she parted ways with for good in 2016 after six years. The actor’s diss comes after she previously claimed she “wouldn’t be alive today without him” amid her battle with drug addiction.

“I wish I could say how grateful I am for this man here,” she wrote in 2015 via Instagram. “But my love has reached such a level that words could never express how much this man completes me. He loved me like I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year of sobriety After sharing my highs, enduring my lows and supporting my recovery, he still doesn’t attribute himself deserve it and I want the world to know how amazing his soul is.

When the couple went unplugged a year later, they broke the news via a joint statement.

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. It was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we realized more than anything that we are best as best friends,” they wrote in June 2016. “We will always support each other. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.

