Everything Drew Barrymore Has Said About Dating After Will Kopelman Split

Putting it all out there. drew Barrymore She hasn’t held back on the difficulties of returning to the dating scene following her split from her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Barrymore and Kopelman married in 2012 and later welcomed daughters Olive and Frankie. After four years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in April 2016.

“Sadly, our family is legally separating, although we do not feel this takes away from being a family,” they said in a joint statement. “Our children are our universe, and we hope to live the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.”

The Shout actress, who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas Y tom greenShe admitted that she “didn’t take” the divorce well.

“I couldn’t understand it,” Barrymore said during an interview with willie geist in October 2020, noting that he took it “very badly” at the time. “I think it applies to everyone who thinks something will last forever and it doesn’t. It is very difficult. It’s like, I don’t think I’ve recovered from that.”

The Wildflower author revealed that it took her “five years” to look back at the relationship with “strength, articulation, perspective and hindsight,” adding: “I don’t know how to open that up again. Something closed and stayed closed. I think I’m as scared of finding love again as if it never happened.”

Kopelman, meanwhile, married alexandra michler after their divorce was finalized. Barrymore has previously raved about adding Michler to her blended family.

“My children have the most extraordinary stepmother. Our processes have been different. His street side is so functional and complete and fun, and I think I’ve been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honest purgatory,” the Golden Globe winner said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2022. “I’ve been saying it’s me, it’s my choice. I don’t think I said out loud that it’s actually because I have two daughters.”

The Never Been Kissed star revealed that she wasn’t sure how to start dating again now that she’s a mom.

“I’m not there yet. I have two little girls and I don’t want to bring people home. I think it would take me a long time to get to know someone before I could introduce them to my daughters,” she shared.

Scroll down for all of Barrymore’s most candid thoughts on dating:

