Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), the best mythology to hit the movies in decades

// By: Alonso Valencia

Thu June 9, 2022

In 2016, the directorial duo of Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, premiered one of the most eclectic films of recent years. Under the seal of A24, this duo of directors known simply as Daniels, created Swiss Army Man (2016)a film starring Daniel Radcliffe, Paul Dano and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in the fact that we have as a character main, to a flatulent corpse that comes back to life to accompany a castaway on his journey to get off a desert island.

This strange premise offers us one of the most unique films in independent cinema, mixing black humor, flatulence and surprisingly a lot of heart. Now, with the same mastermind of the extravagant Daniels, A24 once again takes a risk creating one of the most spectacular films, and like the same Swiss Army Manstrange and unique that has seen the big screen.

Everything Everywhere All At Once It is a project in what the two dans reunite a cast in mostly asianeither to tell what could only be categorized as a story incomparable and unrepeatable.

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and James Hong play the Wang family, an ordinary Asian family that resides in Simi Valley, California, whose life It boils down to doing your laundry, hosting karaoke nights, and dealing with problems. economyics suffered by the vast majority of people around the world.

An ordinary day, in which the family prepares for a tax audit, attending an IRS office in the United States, to be served by Dierdre Beaubeirdre, personnaje masterfully performed by the great Jamie Lee Curtis; Evelyn, the protagonist of this story, in the hands of Michelle Yeoh, begins to live a strange experience in the that Waymond, her husbandnow from another universe, contacts her to give her special instructions that you must carry out to face a multiversal threat.

It is at this exact point that the film takes an extreme turn to become a amazing trip, what would I dare to say, he gives us a product that he had never seen at the cinema.

This multiversal threat is seen embodied in the form of Jobu Tupaki, a being that is connecteither with all the universes there have been and to have, becoming a threat practically omnipresent that seeks to condense reality into a black hole in bagel shape.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is one of those tapes that is almost impossible to putr

on a paper. Michelle Yeoh’s impressive character then has to understander how the multiverse works, how the rules work to connect with other realities, and thus evolve until it can become a being that fights Jobu Tupaki.

The essence of the Daniels remains intact in this film. The moments indescribable, black humor, come together in a plot that always places ahead the heart and family ties as a multiversal value which stands out as a constant that cannot be destroyed.

All the performances are spectacularit is. There is not a single actor leftand overshadowed in this film. Obviously we have Yeoh in an amazing leading role. deserving of an Academy Award, thanks to the different layers and nuances that are have to enter in a character that repeats hto infinity with variations in different universes.

The film marks the iconic return to cinema of Ke Huy Quan, an idol of the 80s, playing during his childhood classic movie characters like Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple orf doom and date in the goonies. Quan is better than ever, leaving us what I would consider the best character of his entire career, in this bet by Daniel’s.

Another icon of cinema, present in Everything Everywhere All At Onceis James Hong, to who have we seen throughout his career, in films like Big Trouble in Little China, bladerunner, Tango & Cash Y Chinatown. Hong has become a legend Opened many of the doors that the Asian community now has in Hollywood.

The The last outstanding actress in the film is Stephanie Hsu, who is one of the further revelations of this project. Joy Wang, her character, becomes one of the main drivers of the plot, being the gay daughter of a strict family thatWhat do you prefer? look the other way, before accepting your sexual preference. Its Ta dynamic that focuses mainly in a complicated relationship between mother and daughter, offers us another new and ffresh perspective on motherhood, in a year when films like Turning Red, the Lost Daughter Y Belfast, have touched on the subject with different points of view.

One of the main attractions of Everything Everywhere All At Oncebesides talking of the theory and approach of a multiverse, is the inclusion of artIt’s martial. Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan lead an impressive display of martial arts, like few that have been seen in the cinema.

The battle and action sequencesthey leave you speechless. The film borrows many elements of wuxia, this subgenreor oriental where films like crouching tiger, Hidden Dragon either hero.

Each of the magnificent fight scenes are sublimely choreographed, plus to make use of space in other original ways, including objects and even the manipulation of reality that taking into account the reduced budget that the film, compared to the great Hollywood blockbusters, leaves you feeling extremely satisfied to see practically handmade shots that do not abuse the use ofthe CGI that we are used to in the current eral.

Visually, Everything Everywhere All At Once It is a product like few times we have seen in the cinema. Daniels use different types of formats, the tape changes its aspect ratio, we have animation and even kind of home movie. This coupled with the incredible range of colors and changing costume and make-up design even sometimes in each second of the movie. Among the range of universes in which we see the characters, there are includedI’m one that is based on the whole aesthetic and narrative of Wong Kar–Wai. That’s a true audiovisual delight made and right.

In a narrative matter, the reality is that Everything Everywhere All At Once it’s a film the only one that although it takes differentaspects of other genres and film proposals, the package in which it is contained is second to none. The proposal of the multiverse of the Daniels presents himself as the watershed of the path that cinema is about to take. Yes ok, this theory was mass mediamind on products like the successful series Rick and Morty (from which the directors borrow several aspects), when you’re in front of the screen in a movie theater, you can’t help but think of The Matrix. The feeling innovative that the product hadof the Wachowski sisters in 1999 is present in this bet that is destined to become a line and a base for the years next.

I could never get rid of that feeling that the first installment of The Matrix left me during his time. The directres achieve the same now in 2022, something similar to the proposal of Ridley Scott with bladerunnerwhich would later become the complete aesthetic and one of the great foundations of cyberpunk.

Although, for the final act of the film, the plot and the dialoguesogos begin to sin of being something redundant in their themes and specifically in how an outcome should come about, I feel that the film has enough in a narrative and audiovisual matter to be something that always remain as a reference in the cinema. At the end of the day, the film has certain aspects that could be alienating for much of the audience in thematic matter, but rarely have we seen something like it in the seventh art. this is one of the best mythologies that has come to the cinema in decades, we hope that its innovative character and independent just make us have this delivery and not see this bet, later turned into another one of those giant, soulless franchises that have plagued the industry since time immemorialit is.

Lhe film is now available in select theaters in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, León, Puebla and Tijuana, by Diamond Films.