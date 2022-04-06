‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, the multiverse movie that will ‘blow’ your head

The multiverse was not invented by Marvel, nor by superheroes, the multiverse is a key piece in science fiction movies, and is present in movies like The Matrix or Back to the Future, up to The Other Earth. However, this year “Everything Everywhere All at Once” will hit the cinema billboard, a production by Daniels, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

What is it about?

An elderly Chinese immigrant woman finds herself involved in a crazy adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes that connect with the lives she could have led.

The film was directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, better known as Daniels, who also wrote and directed “A Corpse to Survive,” starring Daniel Radcliffe, Paul Dano and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” stars Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Ke Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis, and is produced by the A24 film house, responsible for such films as Ex Machina, The VVitch, A Ghost Story, Moonlight, The Florida Project, The Killing of a Sacred Deer or Lady Bird.

When it premieres?

According to specialized film sites, the film was released on March 25, 2022, but has not yet reached theaters in Mexico.