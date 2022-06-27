‘Everything everywhere at the same time’ and the best movies that talk about the multiverse

The best movies with the most fascinating multiverses that you must know to move to an alternate reality of infinite earths.

There are several films with the theory of unmissable multiverses, between them Everything everywhere at the same time, this science fiction comedy was released on June 3, is directed by Daniel Scheinert, with the performance of the actress of Chinese origin Michelle Yeoh Chu-Kheng, who rose to fame as the lead in the 2000 film Tigre y Dragon. ‘Everything everywhere at the same weather‘ took home an award at the South By Southwest festival, the event brings together film, media and music in Austin, Texas, United States. The film tells the story of a migrant woman who discovers that she can travel to different universes, investigating the lives she may have lived at some point.











According to what they have shown us in the movies, it is that the multiverse has to do with physics and they are ideas that have been raised for generations. It is believed that this is the idea that there are different parallel realities and they are one behind the other, but we cannot see them because of the separation between time and space, so this leads us to investigate our place in the universe and the existence same. But, while they continue to investigate, today we took on the task of letting you know the best films that the seventh art has given us to deal with this theory.

The Truman Show: Story of a Life

The director Peter Weir is the one who directed Story of a Life (1998) this film won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor, the protagonist is Jim Carrey well known for his interpretations of slapstick humor, here you can see the narration technique in which an autobiography was written. The technique is used in different contexts, therefore the objective varies depending on the central theme. The film is about the life of an insurance salesman and he discovers that his whole life has been a television show.

The Wizard of Oz

This 1939 American musical and fantasy film, produced by Metro Goldwyn with a budget of 2 million 777 thousand, was directed by Victor Fleming who also produced Joan of Arc, Gone with the Wind among others, and starred Judy Garland (Dorothy) and is based on the children’s book by writer Lyman Frank Baum.

In this film, the cinematographic techniques of two worlds were played, keeping reality in black and white, transmitting magic to technicolor, highlighted in important elements such as the yellow brick road and the Emerald City. The story is based on Dorothy, after leaving on a journey where she establishes friendships with friends and allies with whom she spends her day to day on a farm in Kansas. What keeps this fantasy world like a dream of the protagonist is the mental representation and the final awakening. This is where the unknown arises. Illusion or multiverse world?

Coraline and the secret door

Coraline and the Secret Door is based on the short story by Neil Gaiman. This American animated film is about an adventurous 11-year-old girl, Coraline Jones. Dakota Fanning, gives her voice and is known for her work as a child actress in film and television, tells the story of a girl fed up with the lack of attention from her parents, a lack that takes her to another dimension and into the arms of her other parents. perfect, hiding bad intentions.

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It was one of the most anticipated films of this year, the supreme sorcerer of the world of Marvel Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) opened a portal to the multiverse, by using a forbidden spell, when trying to help Spider-Man (Tom Holland), The famous sorcerer will explore dark corners of the multiverse and enlist the help of his friends and new allies to survive the dangerous realities of the universe.

The One

The One belongs to the action and science fiction genre, starring Jet Li and Carla Gugino and directed by James Wong, it delivers with great action scenes and an amazing soundtrack. You will be entertained by watching Agent Gabriel Yulaw, who attempts to kill all 124 versions of himself throughout the multiverse in order to have every characteristic of each and become a God-like version.

Spider-Man: No way Home

Spider – Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts with the cast of actors as Tom HollandZendaya, benedict cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon. It all starts after Mysterio reveals the identity of the arachnid man, desperate to return to normal Peter Parker requests help from Dr. Strange, who agrees to help him but everything goes wrong and the multiverse becomes the biggest threat.

The last great hero

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action satire is totally multiverse, adventurous and clever in 1993, unfortunately director John McTiernan’s idea wasn’t truly original at the time.