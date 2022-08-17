Everything for the ‘rentrée’ in the September issue of ELLE

Mario Sierra.

The September issue of ELLE welcomes the new season in style. Because going back to the routine doesn’t have to be negative. And in the pages of the magazine you will find all the ‘tips’ to make it as pleasant as possible. What better way to start the season than with an agenda full of appointments? Cool plans, exhibitions, festivals, movies, books, concerts… Take note of everything that’s new to squeeze the ‘rentrée’.

A ‘rentrée’ that is also loaded with proper names that are going to give, and a lot, to talk about. Chanel Terrero, the fashionable off-road artist, tells us what life is like after Eurovision and her new projects. Cindy Bruna he breaks the silence and publishes a book about his childhood, destroyed by violence. Andrea Levi He is honest about his disease, the fibromyalgia that he made public that he suffers from. Chloe Sevigny premieres miniseries, ‘The girl from Plainville’, a new masterful role of the ‘indie’ muse. The photographer Olivier Toscani turns 80 keeping his protest activism intact. Anne Hathaway returns to the cinema in style, with ‘Armageddon Time’, and as an ambassador for Bvlgari. Pablo Alboran heads to the United States and Latin America with his most intimate and personal tour. and the writer Anne Berest discovers the truth about his ancestors, survivors of the Holocaust, in his latest novel, ‘La postal’.

In the ‘beauty’ area, we review all the essentials to start the new course on the right foot (and better skin). In addition, we transfer makeup and hair trends from the catwalk to the street to achieve a ‘look’ of ten and we tell you everything you need to know about your hair in the most complete hair ‘wikipedia’.

On the fashion pages, the model Cato van Ee poses with her nine-month-old daughter, Eleanor, in next season’s trends. An ode to diversity and femininity, embodied by one of our favorite ‘tops’.

In addition, we set course for San Sebastian hand in hand with Cy Schnabel, who acts as host and shows us his favorite places in the city, we make a stop at the best hotels to recharge our batteries before returning to routine and we tell you how the party of the year went, the delivery of the ELLE Gourmet Awards 2022.

Get your creams from The The Body Shop with ELLE September. HEARST

This month, also, take with your magazine a cream from The Body Shop, choose yours!, or an ‘aftersun’ mask from Lierac with the ‘pocket’ version.

Get an ‘aftersun’ mask from Lierac with ELLE September ‘pocket’. DR

All this and much more awaits you at ELLE in your newsstand from August 19.