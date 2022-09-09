Everything Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Said About Parenting and Raising Baby Khai

Continue with Khai! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have said the sweetest things about their daughter since she arrived in September 2020.

The couple have been dating on and off since 2015. News broke five years later that the model was pregnant with their first child.

The Los Angeles native confirmed the news in April 2020 during a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance. “Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited, happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Hadid said. jimmy fallon at the time.

The then-pregnant star went on to say that she “craves…everything bagel” and eats one a day.

Former One Direction member was ‘thrilled’ to become a father, source says exclusively We Weekly the next month. “Zayn has always been so attached to Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life,” the insider said in May 2020. “Even when there were times when they weren’t a couple, love was always very present. ”

As for Hadid, another source said We at the time: “She is so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and embarking on the new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side. »

While the Victoria’s Secret model initially hid her baby bump, she began documenting her progress in August 2020.

“Growing an Angel,” Hadid captioned the maternity shoot photos at the time. “Cheer this time. Appreciate all the love and well wishes. I will never forget creating those special images.

Later, she tweeted, “Loved it [modeling while pregnant]. I knew what I wanted from the pictures and Gab and L&I really did that for me, but it was definitely more tiring than working normally. I spent the second look and I was like, “Guys, I think I can only do two more” hahaaaa.

She and the “Pillow Talk” singer’s baby girl arrived the following month. The new parents waited until January 2021 to subtly reveal Khai’s name in Hadid’s Instagram bio.

Keep scrolling to read Hadid and the X factor The alum’s best quotes on raising their daughter, from home birth to asking other celebrities for advice.