everything he had to live to fulfill the great dream of his life

Anne of Arms is currently a leading figure in Hollywood. She managed to get into a luxury cast in ‘The Gray Man’ and was even chosen for starring Marilyn Monroe. But to achieve all this, he had to go through a pretty tough story.

Born in Cuba on April 30, 1988 and with a lifelong dream of becoming an actress one day, she knew she had to find another direction for her future. That is why she decided to leave for Madrid, Spain, with all the complications involved in leaving the Central American country.

“As a girl in Cuba, the world does not exist for you, you have no idea what happens outside. I knew the limitations of the country, so I had to go. I took what little I had and I came to Madrid with that money, but I did not calculate well what my savings were worth here, ”were some words collected by the Univision media.

At the age of 18, he arrived in Spain with only $200 in his pocket.. She stayed at the house of an acquaintance while looking for work, until she managed to get a place in a local series, through which she gained some fame and recognition from directors. After 8 years, she left for Los Angeles.









Upon arriving in the United States, the prejudice of being Cuban played a trick on her. That, added to her poor English, was a complication to continue in search of the great dream of being an actress in the most prestigious place in the world.

In any case, his perseverance and talent were the driving force for came to Hollywood in 2014. His work on “The Dark Side of Desire” mobilized Keanu Reeves to push her as an actress.

Little by little, it gained prominence: “I felt very flattered that the studio wanted to have an actress with my accent, which is sometimes difficult in Hollywood.”

He even got to have a relationship with Ben Affleck, who did not hesitate to describe all his talent: “Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite”.

Getting the role of Marilyn Monroe was the big step that consolidated her as the actress she is today and at 34 years old she has a more than promising future ahead of her.