Alexandra Daddario She’s well-acquainted with luxury getaways in paradisiacal enclaves, and we don’t just mean that because of her movie star status. as one of the heroes of the well-known series white lotus, where she played a rich newlywed on her Hawaiian honeymoon, she can give us master Class How to dress if we go to the beach on vacation. Less than 24 hours left for the premiere of Movie barbieThe American shared details of his journey pink Colour from hand to los angeles dior,

Alexandra Daddario brings out more of herself in the €1,000 pink bikini barbie

dior has taken advantage of the unprecedented uproar at the premiere of Movie barbie to gather some of your beauty ambassadors in an exclusive cabin set historically Beverly Hills Hotelknown for its masks different shades of pink, It didn’t take long for Alexandra to claim such a special week with the French firm on her social networks, and the result quickly went viral. About 10 million users They rushed to “like” the carousel of photos of the actress showing off her curvy figure Bikini dioriveira for some reason toile de joie sauvage Of pink Colour,

And if you thought that because it looks like a bathroom it would be within reach of the average budget, then you are wrong. The triangle-cut bra with adjustable straps and its matching Brazilian panties are both sold for €500 a piece, so the posing goes up 1,000 Euro Even without taking into account the accessories chosen by the actress for her purest comfortable relaxation Style barbicore,

A ‘premium’ holiday with Dior

In fact, their accessories are just as fabulous as the bikinis, all courtesy of the Maria Grazia Chiuri-led house. Other than this fisherman hat d-bobby for some reason toile de joie reverse which we see in the first image, a supplement that adds 850 euros to the shopping cart Alexandra carries sunglasses dior highlight s1i (390 Euro) with bag book tote for some reason toile de joie sauvage Large Rose (2,800 Euro).

dior It’s not the only luxury firm that has bet everything on pink this season. When the film about the iconic doll was finally confirmed for a late 2021 release, the fashion industry began bombarding us with new releases bathed in this feminine hue, starting with Collection pp pink Valentinewho started Maniac barbicore,