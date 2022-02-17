“Everything indicates” that Russia will attack Ukraine “in the next few days”, says Biden

Blinken: I’m here not to start a war, but to prevent it. 5:23

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that a Russian attack on Ukraine could begin in the coming days, signaling that a new incursion into the country is almost certain. And he also pointed out that Moscow could fabricate events in advance to generate a pretext for war.

“It’s very high,” Biden said when asked by CNN’s Jeremy Diamond what the threat level was of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s very high because they haven’t gotten any of their troops out,” he continued from the South Lawn of the White House before leaving for Ohio, where he plans to promote the infrastructure law that passed last year.

Biden distrusts alleged withdrawal of Russian militias from Ukraine 4:08

“They’ve brought in more troops, number one. Number two, we have reason to believe they’re engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to invade. All signs we have is that they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine.” , full.

Biden had previously anticipated a Russian invasion of Ukraine, but at that time he also qualified his forecast by saying that Putin had not yet made up his mind. This Thursday was more definitive. Just a day after US officials said an additional 7,000 Russian troops have arrived near Ukraine, contradicting previous Russian claims of a pullout.

Pressed on whether he thinks an attack from Russia will happen and, if so, when, Biden replied: “Yes. I have a feeling it will happen in the next few days.”

Biden spoke moments before Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the United Nations Security Council. A last minute visit before heading to Germany for the Munich Security Conference. Vice President Kamala Harris also left this for the summit, where the Ukraine crisis is expected to dominate discussion among leaders and national security officials.

In that sense, Biden pointed out that he asked Blinken to “go to the United Nations and make a statement” to chart a diplomatic path. He added that he also offered diplomatic outlets to Putin in a phone conversation on Sunday, which lasted just over an hour.

“There is a way, there is a way to get through this,” Biden said. He added that he “had no plans” for a new call to Putin.

CNN reported Thursday that the United States received a response from Russia after the Biden administration delivered a written document to the Kremlin three weeks ago, a senior State Department official said.

It was the latest event in a back-and-forth between the two nations over their security concerns in Europe and proposals to address them. Neither party has considered the other’s responses sufficient.

Biden replied that he had not yet read those responses from Russia.

“It’s coming from the Moscow embassy. They’re faxing it here, no they’re not faxing it, they’re going to fax it here. I haven’t read it yet, I can’t comment on it,” he said.