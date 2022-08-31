‘Everything is a lie’ is again ‘Don’t look up’ and questions a scientist for criticizing the fact that deniers were given a voice

Everything is a lie has once again placed itself in the center of the target for falling into the sin of match invalid testimonials. If just a few days ago we pointed to the Cuatro program for organizing a debate between flat earthers and scientists equating their arguments, this week they have replicated the strategy with an analysis of climate change.







The Mediaset space, still with Martha Flich in front, this Monday, August 29, was marked a “Don’t Look Up (Don’t Look Up)” (referring to the film by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) when facing live to the scientific communicator and founder of Hope Javier Peña with Francisco Javier Herviasformer secretary of the Citizens Organization who denies the existence and consequences of climate change.

The surreal debate on climate change

“The hoaxes of climate change”, he labeled Everything is a liewhich precisely invited the expert climatologist to “refute the theories of climate cooling supported by Hervías”. On a split screen in which Flich herself appeared as moderator, Peña as an expert, and Esperanza Aguirre and Francisco Hervias as deniers of climate change, the afternoon program organized a gathering in which the scientist had the mission of counter-arguing explanations that had been given in the same program and that were directly classified as “hoaxes”.

Javier Peña himself lamented what had happened, in astonishment, in a tweet in which he compiled some of the key moments of the debate. “Yesterday I had to defend my “opinion” in front of two climate change deniers. In 2022. After THIS summer. I still haven’t gotten over my astonishment. Don’t Look UpSpanish version”, he said in networks next to the video.

“Do you know what was the change in temperature that made Europe go from being a 1 km thick glacier to what it is today? It was 4ºC global temperature change. If we want to wait and see what happens with another 4ºC of warming…”, commented the scientist during his intervention in the program, as it appears in the images compiled by him. “Let Fran speak [Hervías] because I don’t know a word about this”, Aguirre dared to say.







“Now as we speak, a third of Pakistan’s land area is under water from melting glaciers and rains. Denying this is a militant exercise in denial of reality itself, it is nonsense. This is not an ideological question”, Peña explained again, while the former PP politician said ironically “we are very bad and we made no sense” and gave Hervías the floor again to respond. Background, Antonio Castelo took the argument as a joke and said that “in October it returns The island of temptationsThey are hot there.”

“Maybe the world will end in a minute and I don’t even have time [a hablar]”, Hervías pointed out before taking the floor, and Flich continued with the irony: “Speak up before the world ends, Fran.”. “Now it is being studied if the action of man causes this global warming to accelerate or not,” argued the former C’s. “It was studied more than half a century ago. It seems to me that some should go back to 4th year of ESO”, said Javier Peña already desperate.

Marta Flich asks a scientist for explanations for his criticism of ‘Everything is a lie’

This surreal debate organized in Everything is a lie was at the center of criticism from viewers and members of the scientific community, who did not hesitate to point the finger at the Cuatro program for this practice. One of them was the researcher and energy expert Eloy Sanzwho regretted that on television they gave opinions contrary to the scientific consensus even though they recognized that the information was false and refuted.

Sanz himself was called to participate this Tuesday, August 30 in the evening format, where in addition to having the opportunity to answer the questions that the program had wanted to open after the previous debate, despite being contrary to scientific consensus, was questioned by the presenter because of his message on networks.

“You put a tweet in which you attacked this program, is laudable and we somewhat agree. It was because of the position of Fran Hervías in some way denying climate change, something that we refute from here with the intervention of the scientific communicator Juan Peña. It was for you to comment on it if you saw it appropriate … ”, Flich pointed out.

“It is true that I have put it and here I am, you have not kicked me out,” the guest began by responding. “You presented information that questioned global warming and you said that it was false and that it had already been refuted, that is very well done and it must be said. But then you gave voice to Fran Hervías, who denied everything, creating a very damaging debate, because those who gave data from NASA and the scientific consensus were put on the same level as those who gave a bar counter opinion“, critical.

In this sense, the expert explained that “whoever is at home believes that they are just as valid and is left with the idea that it is not clear that global warming is caused by the action of man, which is what Fran Hervías and it is totally false. I know that The program is called Everything is a liebut I didn’t think you took it literally”.

The danger of “prioritizing entertainment over information”

In the same line that Eloy Sanz has spoken on social networks, the also scientist fresh peterGeneral Director of Ecological Transition in the Generalitat Valenciana, who argues why these types of television debates are harmful:

“We cannot present a debate between science and anti-science to a public opinion largely without scientific knowledge. Just the fact of presenting those two positions as equal it’s already a victory for anti-sciencewhich is validated by a misunderstood journalism that does not filter and prioritize the show to the information”, he says, in line with our opinion article published on August 19.