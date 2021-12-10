everything is green and at no cost

How many times, in front of an object of the house that we no longer use, we would like to be able to give it one second life? Here, now we can do it. A very special shop has opened in Lissone, the center of Brianza famous for the manufacture of furniture for the home. Is called ‘Center of reuse‘and everything on sale is strictly green and at no cost. As Monza Today reports, the business was inaugurated in January 2019 and returned to full operation after the pandemic was stopped on 8 April.

Among the shelves we can find everything – from clothing to household items, from furnishing accessories to household appliances to accessories for cars and motorcycles – and the cost is the same. That means zero euro. The center, in fact, offers more than eight hundred second-hand objects, in good condition and fully functional, for one Christmas catalog which wants to meet the tastes (and even before the needs) of citizens.

As we read online, in the last few months the turnout at the ‘Centro del reuso’ in Lissone has increased significantly. This is a fact that should make us reflect on the social situation that the pandemic emergency is leaving as a secondary consequence on a population already deeply marked. Thus, there is a continuous coming and going in the small building built near the ecological platform, with more than fifteen hundred pieces delivered and over a thousand items withdrawn by private individuals, associations and bodies operating in the area.

In this special shop, anyone can bring what they no longer use so that it can be recovered by others, instead of ending up in landfills. And on 23 December, a few hours before Christmas, a festive afternoon is scheduled during which you can find some gift ideas ethical and sustainable without paying a single euro. A small place that focuses on the heart.