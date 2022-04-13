“Everything is ready between the fields and the gym. Renewal? We always talk about three years …”

Luciano Rizzi, president of the tourism promotion company, spoke on Radio Marte during the program “Marte Sport Live”

He spoke on Radio Marte during the broadcast “Marte Sport Live” Luciano Rizzipresident of the tourism promotion company in Val di Sole, in Trentino: “We are also working hard on Covid regulations, to give our guests a two-weekend vacation. We want to encourage projects of musical twinning but also of food and wine, leveraging the link from North to South. For the field we are already all tested, with gyms and equipment. We are arranging a specific location for journalists, dedicating one side only to the fans and an exclusive space for the press.

Renewal of agreement with Napoli? We generally go to three-year commercials. Obviously we can give some things and others not. The thing we can give is a tourist indication aimed at the fans, it is clear that we are a small mountain town and not a city that has three / four fields: we are in a very small area. The technical side will be what we have opened up to now, while we can offer a lot to the tourist fan.

Exclusive or double withdrawal? We have never entered into the merits of “competition”, also because the contract is tied for the canonical period of July. For us it is impossible to host Napoli even in August, we do not boast an exclusive but the idea of ​​having Napoli for a minimum of three weekends, or rather 18 days “.