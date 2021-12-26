Last week it ended with a bulls’ kidney strike and gold that could soon return to the $ 2,000 area. The week just ended saw the confirmation of this scenario. So, everything is ready for gold to shine again on the international financial markets.

On the other hand, the macro indications that arrive point in the direction of the recovery of inflation and, as explained last week, in these situations gold has always had excellent performances which have given investors a lot of satisfaction.

Everything is ready for gold to shine again on the international financial markets: the indications of the graphic analysis

L’gold (price in real time) closed the session on December 23 up by 0.53% compared to the previous session at $ 1,804.9. The week, on the other hand, ended with a rise of 0.38%.

Daily time frame

After a troubled start to the week, the last two sessions have put things in order by raising the hopes of those who bet on the rise in gold.

As we said last week, the key level is in the $ 1,800 area. This level, in fact, represents the first obstacle along the upward path that leads to the first price target in the 1,874 dollar area and to follow in the 1,995 dollar area (II price target). The maximum extent of the rise, then, is in the area of ​​$ 2,110 (price target III).

From this point of view, the first part of the week had not been very encouraging with the breakout of the indicated level. The last two sessions, on the other hand, saw the precious metal in great shape with a prompt recovery of the key level. At this point, the prices should move towards the objectives of the bullish projection (dotted line).

However, always pay close attention to the stability of the support in the 1,800 dollar area.

Weekly time frame

On the weekly front, nothing has changed compared to what we wrote a few weeks ago. We only point out that for the fourth consecutive week the prices closed in the $ 1,787 area, leaving the door open to all scenarios.

Even on the weekly time frame, things could get very bad. However, the scenario is still very uncertain at the moment. It will all depend on how it closes next week. A weekly close below $ 1,787.3 would cause gold prices to plummet towards the $ 1,638.2 area. In this case, the maximum extent of the decline is in the $ 1,150 area. If, on the other hand, the support were to resist, then the prices would move towards the objectives indicated in the figure by the solid line.