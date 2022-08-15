Everything is ready for the grand finale of The Walking Dead

On October 2, AMC will begin broadcasting the episodes of the final season of The Walking Deadand they wanted to remember it with a spectacular teaser trailer

The end of The Walking Dead will kick off October 2 on AMC. Only eight episodes remain of the eleventh and final season of Robert Kirkman’s popular comic book adaptation, which finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group of survivors fighting for a future against the New World Order: the New World Order. Commonwealth. Now you can see a new teaser that the chain has released to remind us that there is nothing left to see the conclusion of the series.

Under threat from a new generation of walkers capable of scaling walls and opening doors, the teaser highlights the survivors fighting to the bitter end inside and outside the walls of the Commonwealth.

Outside: Daryl, Maggie, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand), who were last seen surviving Lieutenant Governor Lance Hornsby’s (Josh Hamilton) hostile takeover of Alexandria, Hilltop and Oceanside. Inside: Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and the Princess (Paola Lazaro), part of the Commonwealth resistance sparked by Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) article exposing Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

synopsis final chapters

AMC describes The Walking Dead: Latest Episodes: On the heels of the oppressive presence of the locusts, an even greater force is taking over every member of every community. With Commonwealth flags flying at the Hilltop, Alexandria and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategize for those on the trail.

It’s a race against time to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Hamilton) can exact his revenge. Within the Commonwealth, Connie’s (Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Governor Milton (Robins) and accusing her of corruption, her hopes of creating a better and more equal life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With our group so heavily in debt and with no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if his next move fails, staying won’t be an option either.

What you are about to undertake will only invite more danger with massive consequences. Time is ticking for our heroes within the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to be trapped in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The pressure to come is coming to a day when everyone will be held accountable. Will the sum of your individual trips add up to one, or split them up forever? The fight for a future continues to be fueled by the ominous population of walkers. Not everyone will. survive, but for some, the undead live on.

A final season of 24 episodes

The eleventh and final season consists of 24 episodes in total, which began airing last year. Season 11A aired from August 22 to October 10, 2021, followed by Season 11B from February 20 to April 10, 2022; the third and final part, Season 11C, will air from October 2 to the series finale on November 20.

season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel ), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess) , Michael James Shaw as Mercer, Margot Bingham as Max, Josh Hamilton as Lance Hornsby, Laila Robins as Pamela Milton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.