Everything is set for the premiere of season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead





Geekzillos, we know you’re all excited for the return of Fear the Walking Dead with Season 7B just around the corner. That is why we want to share all the details.

In the second half of season seven, months have passed after the nuclear explosion and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he cruelly monopolizes the decision of who will have a chance to survive. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but it has instilled in them a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking the Strand tower by force to continue the search for Father, a mythical place that no one is sure of. really exist.

Victim of a mysterious illness and haunted by the repercussions of her past actions, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) now serves as the reluctant leader of Teddy’s former followers. Morgan (Lennie James), struggling to hold out hope of reuniting with his family, knows that Alicia is key to his survival. Alicia’s declaration of war exacerbates Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas, and with it, new threats emerge from all sides.

In this new edition of Fear the Walking Dead with eight new episodes you can see the return of one of its key protagonists:

“Madison Clark is a fundamental character for the TWD universe, she is heroic, complex, a person who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence”Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer, said in a statement. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify the TWD universe once again, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”he added.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Cristine Evangelista and Rubén Blades. Produced by AMC Studios, it is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, and the showrunners are Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Michael E. Satrazemis. The channel AMC can be seen in Mexico by: AxtelTV (973), TotalPlay (444 and HD 490), Sky (419 and HD 1425), Megacable (207 and HD 1207), Izzi (611 and HD 963), Cablemás (611 and HD 963) , Cablevision Monterrey (611).

The return of Fear the Walking Dead with season 7B is not to be missed for any reason; which premieres next Monday, April 18 at 11 pm on AMC.



