Everything is uncovered, the European team that will take Giménez de Cruz Azul

Santiago Giménez is in the crosshairs of Europe

April 01, 2022 2:57 p.m.

Blue Cross continues his preparation for the match against Atlas of day 12 where they will seek to remain among the first places after the defeat against Pachuca where they fell 1-0, now the sky-blue have their sights on the red and black.

But those are not the only news that there is in La Noria because one of its jewels would have a one-way ticket to Europe because one of the teams in the Spanish league would seek to take it away the following semester.

Is about Santiago Gimenez who is closely followed by the Spanish from Spain according to David Espinosa from Fox Sports Well, the Mexican striker would have aroused interest from the Barcelona team.

In a live on Twitter between David Espinosa and Adrian EsparzaThey commented that at the moment the Spanish team is only closely following the Mexican team, so if they are called up to the World Cup they could have serious chances of going to Europe.

How much does Santiago Gimenez cost?

the mexican striker would be worth 2 million dollars according to Transfermarkt so Espanyol would be following him very closely in the following months.

