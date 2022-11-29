Everything Jennifer Lopez has told about Ben Affleck in a new (and revealing) interview

She continued: “He started directing, he won his first Oscar, then his second, he did his thing when people had written him off in a way. The same thing happened with me. People were like, ‘Her music career is over. She’s this. , she is that.’ You know what I mean? I wasn’t getting papers. I had to work my way back. I had to work and work. I got divorced and I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll do the reality show. I’ll do the TV show. I’ll do the single. Gotta make it’. And it was like, ‘Okay, I’m going on tour for the first time. All these things with two babies. She fed us in such a strange way that we felt we had to prove ourselves again.”

On falling in love with Affleck again:

“I think now that we’re older, we realize, it’s much clearer, because even in back then when we felt like this, now we know. Now we know. And there’s no questions and there’s no kind of, ‘Okay, let’s see how this goes,’ like, ‘No, it’s you and me. That is all. All the way, to the end. That is all. let’s be us‘.

Zane Lowe asks, “Was it quick? When you guys got back together and realized that love was still there….”

“Immediate? it was immediatesays Jennifer.

Lowe comments, “‘We’re not going to waste any more time.'”

Lopez Affleck says: “We don’t; we know. We had our children and we had to be careful to have them accompany us….. Because they did not live those years before. And they say: ‘Wow, they have known each other forever.’ , and that’s it. We did know each other forever, and we had to live our separate ways and we did other beautiful things and we had these incredible children. Once we were whole and complete enough and we loved each other enough and we could fend for ourselves Completely, of course, we were back in each other’s lives. And it was a crack in the clouds and that song came along and it was like, ‘Boom, that’s it.’ And we were both very confident.”

Why Jennifer López stopped interpreting songs from This Is Me…Then:

“It was very painful after breaking up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life.. To be honest, I felt like I was going to die. He sent me into a spiral for the next 18 years where I didn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it has a happy ending. It has the most “would never happen in Hollywood” ending. “That would never happen. We’re not going to write it because nobody would believe it.’ It’s funny because when Ben and I got back together, he was like, ‘You never did the songs. You never wrote the songs.’ I’m Glad. I was like, ‘You’re right. It was a part of me that I had to push aside to move on and survive. It was a survival tactic, for sure.”

In This Is Me Now:

“We captured that moment when I met the love of my life and we decided that we were going to be together forever. So, the whole message of the album is that this love exists. It is a real love. Now I think the message of the album is, to a large extent, if you’ve wondered if, like me at times, you’ve lost hope, almost given up: Don’t. Because true love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real. I want to convey that message to the world and that requires a lot of vulnerability. But I couldn’t stop myself and some parts scare me. And I think some parts scare Ben too. He says, ‘Oh, do you really mean all this?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to do it, honey.

Ben Affleck is her biggest fan

“He loves that album. He loves that music. He knows all the words. You know what I mean? It’s crazy. He was with me while I was making it too. He knows what it’s like to make an album. You’re listening to the demos in the car You are listening to the mixes. ‘I wrote this today. How about this?’ It was that over and over again for two years while we were together, two and a half years that we were together. She knows him so well and she likes him so much. He’s my biggest fan, which is amazing, and he supports me. When he came back into my life, Same thing happened to me, I was so inspired and so overwhelmed with emotion that it was gushing out of me.”

