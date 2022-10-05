Everything Khloe Kardashian has said over the years about her ever-changing look, Facetune allegations and more

Khloe Kardashian has been open about her physical transformation since she initially lost weight in 2014, but that’s not stopping internet trolls from questioning her looks – or the reality TV star from tackling the plastic surgery and Photoshop accusations.

“Now on my Instagram page people are commenting saying ‘I liked you better when you were older’ and I’m thinking, ‘Thank goodness I don’t live my life for other people because I would be in a constant struggle fierce”. Kardashian said Cosmopolitan UK in 2015, noting that she headed to the gym amid her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odome. “I never felt ‘fat’, I just didn’t realize how unhealthy I was until I looked at pictures. In the moment I felt so beautiful and I remember walking red carpets with my makeup on in a sparkly little dress and thinking I was so cute. I had all this confidence.

While Kardashian has documented her fitness journey, she’s also been candid about her love for photo-editing app Facetune.

“Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life changing,” she said during an appearance on Chelsea managerNetflix docuseries, Chelsea does, in February 2016. “It’s the only way to live. »

Kardashian continued, “It’s not real, you’re presenting the world with what you want them to believe you are. It’s incredible. I think our society these days is so busy getting validation from the social world that no one really knows, so they post these things.

Later that year, the revenge body the host closed reports that she had her nose done, asking a plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow his thoughts on his short-lived talk show, Cocktails with Khloe.

“When you were taller, your nose can get wider,” said the Sloppy doc told him.

Kardashian agreed. “It’s like when you’re pregnant, your nose sticks out because there are pockets of fat in there I guess. So when I lost weight my nose got smaller and now I know how to contour. Like when I wash my face, my nose is wider,” she said.

(Later, she revealed that she had gone under the knife during the keeping up with the Kardashians meeting in June 2021. “I had a nose job,” she explained. “Everyone is so upset, like, ‘Why am I not talking about this? “)

The Strong looks better naked The author then compared surgery to makeup.

“We all put on an af-king mask pretty much every day anyway,” she said on the March 2016 episode. “When you dye your hair, you change who you are, and I don’t think not that there is anything wrong with that. I think people should have plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want – it should be your personal decision. I just don’t like it when someone else says, “Man, I only want to date a girl if she has big tits,” and then a girl is like, “I must have double Ds.” If you want them, great. If you’re doing this for your man, that’s where it bothers me.

Fast forward to 2020, and Kardashian was still making headlines for her looks. After social media users flooded his Instagram comments section with questions in May, an insider said We Weekly that the reality TV star isn’t bothered with hate because she’s confident in her looks.

“Khloé doesn’t care about the backlash she’s getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” the source said. We exclusively in June. “She thinks she looks great. And in fact [she] doesn’t care what people think as long as she’s happy.

This does not prevent him from applauding or dispelling rumors. Scroll through Kardashian’s best social media responses over the years: