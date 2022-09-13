Everything Kourtney Kardashian Said About Having Another Baby

Is baby #4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian made his feelings clear about his family’s expansion over the years.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disickfollowed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

The former couple separated six months after the birth of their youngest child. As the Poosh creator has moved on Younes Bendjimashe and the model broke up in 2020 and Kardashian started dating a longtime friend Travis Barker.

‘Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,’ source says exclusively We Weekly in January 2021. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a few months. Travis is very much in love with Kourtney and has been for some time.

In October of that year, the Blink-182 member proposed to the former E! personality. The drummer knelt on the beach surrounded by roses and candles.

“Forever @travisbarker,” the bride-to-be captioned her engagement announcement. She posted more photos the next day, gushing, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream. »

The proposal came four months after an insider exclusively told We that “an engagement could be just around the corner” for the couple, adding, “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis likes to impress her. »

The musician has formed a sweet bond with the Kardashian kids over the years, and the Los Angeles native also gets along with Barker and his ex-wife Shanna MoaklerChildren of – son Landon and daughter Alabama.

As for having kids, a source exclusively told We in October 2021 that “they will undoubtedly have a baby together”.

The insider added, “It’s just a matter of when and how. Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural childbirth. She is confident this won’t be a problem as she has always been lucky enough to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Sure, though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look for other alternatives. He was so kind and gracious to her and Scott [kids] too. »

Keep scrolling to see everything Kardashian has said about welcoming a fourth child.