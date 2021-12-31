Everything Marvel has in store for 2022

Whether you prefer to enjoy Marvel stories in comic format or on screen, 2022 has a lot to offer. The new year will bring with it many sequels to the MCU, a new wave of series on Disney + and … an important anniversary for the most famous wall climber in history.

Let’s take a look at what’s going to happen over the next few months, dividing our list between movies, series and comics that we will see, if there are no surprises, over the course of the year.

An important birthday for Spider-Man

2022 will be a very important time for Marvel Comics. They will indeed be well sixty years from the debut of Spider-Man, which took place on the pages of Amazing Fantasy # 15, and the character hasn’t aged a day. We can certainly expect big celebrations for her birthday!

From a comic book standpoint, Marvel’s priority should be closing the story arc Spider-Man Beyond on the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man. Beyond saw Peter Parker’s clone, Ben Reilly, don the hero’s cloak again, and the climax will be the debut of a new antagonist called the Goblin Queen.

It is likely that Peter will be back in action at the end of Beyond, just in time for the 60th birthday celebration. Celebrations that could even include a relaunch of Amazing Spider-Man with a new number 1, but at least expect a new creative team and a restart for the old web launcher.

We also do not forget Spider-Man 2099, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary and which plays an important role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One. We have no doubt that Marvel will want to capitalize on this opportunity as well.

We probably won’t see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man anywhere in 2022, but fans can rest easy, because we will see two films – unrelated to the MCU – somehow close to Spider-Man this year. The first is Morbius, starring Jared Leto and expected in theaters in January: it will introduce the vampire anti-hero to a much wider audience than that of comics. So, in November, it will come Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One): this highly anticipated sequel to the Spider-Man – A new universe 2018 will make us squirt in the face of new animated madness in the multiverse.

Since it was announced in November 2021, we probably won’t see the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year in 2022, and the same goes for Spider-Man 2, the video game in development for the PlayStation 5, which is not expected before 2023. However, we hope to be able to take a deeper look at both projects over the next year.

The main sequels of the MCU

Phase 4 of the MCU experienced some delays in 2021 due to the pandemic, and it is not certain that the MCU releases will not be able to change even in 2022. At the moment, however, Marvel fans have three main MCU films in their. radar.

The first is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, coming in May. Not only does this film mark Sam Raimi’s return to a Marvel project since Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire, but promises to delve even deeper into the concept of the multiverse: this time, in fact, the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch, will experience the horrors that derive from slipping into other dimensions. The film will also build on the legacy left by WandaVision, with the Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen who will have a key role in the events. And we can also expect a nice series of cameos in the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder instead, it will put Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster back in the spotlight in July. Based on Jason Aaron’s work in the comics, Love and Thunder sees Jane take possession of Myolnir and introduces Christian Bale’s debut as the terrifying Gorr, the butcher of the gods. Don’t worry though: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is always a key character in the MCU, he’s just hanging around with his new friends, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the end, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will close MCU projects for 2022 in November. This sequel is actually still shrouded in mystery: we still don’t know how director Ryan Coogler will move after star Chadwick Boseman’s passing, or whether Shuri, once again played by Letitia Wright, will become the new face of the franchise. With production on hiatus due to some incidents involving Wright on set, there is also no guarantee that the film will be able to be completed by the designated date. Be that as it may, we are sure it will be worth the wait.

Beware of the X-Men

Marvel dramatically revamped the entire X-Men comic line in 2019 by launching House of X And Powers of X. This new beginning has ushered in a new era for mutants: in 2022 Marvel whispers that the new phase of this epic storyline will arrive, something called Destiny of X.

Marvel has posted some details on Destiny of X: let’s expect a new wave of comics like X-Men Red, The Immortal X-Men, Knights of X And X-Force. This new status quo will be based on books like Hell, X Lives of Wolverine And X Deaths of Wolverine: We’ll have to wait to see if Marvel is suggesting an even brighter future for the mutants, or if the Krakoa era will come to absorb it all.

Perhaps the biggest change we’ll see in 2022 is the absence of Jonathan Hickman, the author of Hell, who will no longer be officially at the helm of Head of X. We will see how the franchise will be able to continue without him.

It also remains to be seen where the X-Men will appear, outside of comics, in 2022. We’re still a long way from an X-Men movie run by Marvel Studios, but could we possibly see some characters appear in the MCU? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness he might give us a first glimpse of the mutants in the MCU, if in his tour of the various universes he encounters one in which mutants exist.

Let’s not expect the arrival of the animated series X-Men ’97 and of the video game dedicated to Wolverine in production at Insomniac: it will be too soon, but even here we hope to be able to know a little more during the year.

Even more Marvel on Disney Plus

Even if theatrical releases are hostage to the pandemic, fans can confidently turn to a year that promises to be very dense on Disney + (click here to subscribe to the platform).

We can’t confirm certain release dates for the Marvel series yet, but we know that Ms. Marvel it should arrive between July and September. Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan, Captain Marvel fan and heroine ready to blossom.

A model to refer to.

We can also wait for the arrival of She-Hulk, with Tatiana Maslany called to give birth to Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters, il Secret Invasion who will see Nick Fury in the spotlight, and Moon Knight, with Oscar Isaac called to play Marc Spector: all these projects, in production and post-production at the moment, should see the light in 2022

At this point, Marvel TV series 2022 appears too busy to expect a second season for Loki or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but we hope to find out more about the future of these series later in the year.

New Iron Fist announced

While Marvel’s 2022 seems to be focused on well-known characters like Spider-Man and the X-Men, it should also offer a great time for Iron Fist. Not Danny Rand, however, a new Iron Fist.

The new limited series dedicated to the character will be launched in February: screenwriter Alyssa Wong and artist Michael YG will present a whole new version of the hero, who is already almost fifty years old. The new Iron Fist will take the place of the weakened Danny Rand, but Marvel suggests that the powers and origins of the new character will not be what fans expect.. The new hero is of Asian descent, a move that appears to respond to the criticism that accompanied Danny Rand’s role in the Marvel Universe.

The series will consist of just five releases, but we can assume that the new Iron Fist will appear in other places, in 2022 and beyond. Fans are already assuming the character will be the basis for Iron Fist’s debut in the MCU, instead of calling Finn Jones as the Danny Rand we saw on Netflix. Hopefully, the new character manages to grab attention as Kamala Khan and Miles Morales recently did.

