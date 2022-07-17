Everything ready for the Capital Festival in Old San Juan

For the past few months, the city of San Juan has held a series of events to commemorate the 500th anniversary of its foundation, a milestone that very few cities in the Americas are capable of achieving. Within several days, from July 22 to 25, the peak of the festival will come when the Capital Festival is held, a great cultural, gastronomic and artistic event organized by the municipality of San Juan.

“In addition to being a cultural event, it is a Latin American reaffirmation of Puerto Rico with other countries. It will be a great event, which will bring many people to the capital city, and it will give San Juan the opportunity to close the celebration of its 500 years with a flourish”explained Milly Cangiano, part of the production team and director of the regatta that will be part of the Capital Festival. “This is going to be a great festival of all the arts where we are going to have art exhibitions, there are going to be local and international artisans, live music and a sample of the best of our gastronomy, among others.”

One of the most striking elements that this festival will have is the presence of five school ships and 100 sailboats from various countries, which will dock in the San Juan Bay, which will bring countless visitors to the old part of the capital city. “Puerto Rico is a very hospitable country and this is something that we are going to show these almost 700 people who come on these ships, because not only the crew members come, but also diplomats from other countries, such as the Uruguayan ambassador in Washington. DC “Cangiano explained. “In other words, that is going to help Puerto Rico to project ourselves in other countries, something that is going to give us a big boost in the tourism sector.”

The rapper Vico C will close the Capital Festival on Monday, July 25. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

training ships

For the Capital Festival, the presence of five training ships from countries in the Americas was confirmed, including “Gloria” from Colombia, “Cuauhtémoc” from Mexico, “Juan Bautista Cambiaso” from the Dominican Republic, “Capitán Miranda” from Uruguay and “Cisne Branco” from Brazil. The interested public will be able to visit the ships and get to know these impressive ships in detail, the Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The ships are expected to begin arriving on Friday, early in the morning, a very colorful moment in which the crews of the ships dress up and go out on deck. The first to arrive will be the ship from Colombia, which will do so at 8:00 am, according to Cangiano.

The school ships will be anchored as follows: the one from Mexico will be at Pier 1; between Pier 2 and 3 will be the ship from the Dominican Republic; at Pier 3 there will be ships from Uruguay and Brazil; while the Colombian ship will be at Pier 4.

San Juan 500 Regatta

On the other hand, for the first time, the entire Bay of San Juan will be used for sailing competitions. From the boardwalk of Cataño to the port of San Juan, regattas will be held on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The regatta will be divided into three categories: children, youth and adults.

These activities may be visible from the Convention District, where the children’s competitions will be held, the docks of San Juan, El Morro and, if weather conditions allow it, the sailing boats will also travel to the Escambrón area. .

The sailboats will be traveling from Fajardo to San Juan on Saturday, July 23, and are expected to arrive in San Juan Bay at 9:00 am. The Big Sailing categories that will be participating are: IC-24 and O’Day Mariner 19. The Small Sailing categories are: ICLA4; ICLA6; Sunfish Open; 420; OptimistGreen; Optimist Advance; OpenBic; Hobie Wave.

Competitions will be held under international rules. For this reason, there will be juries from the International Federation that will travel to Puerto Rico to evaluate and verify them. The jurors will be: Thomas Rinda, St. Petersburg, Florida; Alfred M “Pat” Bailey from the Virgin Islands and Donald Makowiecki from New England.

Victor Manuelle will participate in the Capital Festival on Friday, July 22 (Supplied)

Art exhibitions

Art lovers will be able to enjoy first-hand a series of first-rate exhibitions that can be appreciated by the general public. For example, in the San Juan Bautista Gallery of the Art Museumthe exhibition will be presented “Mexican Codex, Memories and Knowledge”. It will be open to the public from Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Furthermore, in the San Juan Museum will be presented in the Sala Campeche, the exhibition “Art, image and devotion: San Juan 500 years”. While, in the Sala Oller, it will be shown ”City in time, five centuries of artistic representation”. Through these works, it is possible to chronologically appreciate the urban, social and cultural development of the sectors that make up the San Juan islet: the historic districts of Old San Juan and Puerta de Tierra. On the other hand, in the Pablo Casals Room, located in the Carnegie Library, the exhibition entitled “Pablo Casals: a tribute to San Juan in his 500 years”.

craftsmen

For lovers of Puerto Rican and international crafts and art, there will be artisan markets in Plaza Colón and Paseo de la Princesa. The presence of more than 60 artisans from the island and from other countries is expected.

Gastronomic Route Mastercard

The Capital Festival will also serve to promote the gastronomic offer of Old San Juan. 25 restaurants will participate in the Mastercard Gastronomic Route and consumers will be able to obtain discounts and special offers by presenting a Mastercard credit card.

“This is a good time for the public to support the restaurants in Old San Juan and their merchants, and visit them to give them an economic boost in these days that they deserve so much, especially after the last days could not be held. Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián”, explained Cangiano, who has a weekly entertainment column in Primera Hora.

The restaurants and shops participating in this initiative will be: Ostracosa Outdoor Restaurant; Zombie; Restaurant Genesis; Azalea; Cafelab; Lord Palette; Moon Rest House; Pirate Pizza; Al Fred; Old 26; chocolate; The Hops Tavern; Iberian Corner; Spicy Caribbean; Waffle-era Tea Room; T•tuan Old San Juan; El Guarionex Coffee; The Turtle Bistro Bar; The Borikén Coffee Plantation; Chocobar Cortes; Here You Can; The Raw Wine; The Mezzanine; Don Ruiz Coffee; Y Loka Pineapple.

Route of the 500 years

During the four days that the festival lasts, there will be routes known as the Route of 500 Years, free of charge with 20 spaces available on each tour, at 10:00 am in Spanish and at 2:00 pm in English. For additional information about the tours, the public can contact the Tourism Office of the municipality of San Juan at 787-480-2910.

Grupo Manía will make the public dance on Sunday, July 24. (Supplied)

Live entertainment

During the four days that the Capital Festival lasts, there will be a large stage in the 500-year-old Park, located in front of Pier 3 and in a vacant lot right next to the Sheraton Hotel. Countless artists will sing through the venue, ranging from young talents to experienced popular music singers.

“As a curious fact, in 1992, when the Colón 92 Regatta took place, Vico C. He was well attached and sang on the stage of the youth, which encouraged Ali Warrington “, commented Cangiano, who produced the shows of the five musical stages during the historic event held as a celebration of the 500th anniversary of the discovery of America. “On this occasion, Vico C is going to be the only artist who appeared on that occasion, who will also be on stage at the celebration of the 500 years of San Juan.”

Itinerary of the shows

Friday, July 22, 2022

6:00 pm – Dominican Republic Shows

Dominican Republic Shows 7:00 p.m. – fill it up

fill it up 9:00 pm – Victor Manuelle

Saturday, July 23, 2022

2:00 p.m. – Tamboricua

Tamboricua 4:00 p.m. – Residential Luis Llorens Torres Adult Band

Residential Luis Llorens Torres Adult Band 6:00 pm – Atabal

Atabal 7:30 pm – VF7

VF7 8:30 pm – Limit- 21

Limit- 21 10:00 pm – India

Sunday, July 24, 2022

2:00 p.m. – caico pump

caico pump 3:30 pm – Guarayson

Guarayson 4:30 pm – San Juan 500 Regatta Award

San Juan 500 Regatta Award 5:30 pm – Apollo 1027

Apollo 1027 6:00 pm – Mariachi Jalisco and Ballet Citlali

Mariachi Jalisco and Ballet Citlali 7:00 p.m. – they are divas

they are divas 8:30 pm – cauty

cauty 9:15 p.m. – Eix

Eix 10:00 pm – Mania Group

Monday, July 25

2:00 p.m. – Improvisation Theater

Improvisation Theater 2:30 pm – Children’s pump and barrels

Children’s pump and barrels 3:30 pm – Chocolate Orta

Chocolate Orta 5:00 pm – troupe of talents

troupe of talents 7:00 p.m. – Algarete

Algarete 8:30 pm – Lisa M

Lisa M 9:30 pm – Vico C.

India will have a stellar participation in the Capital Festival on Saturday, July 23 (Supplied/Jose PérezCenteno)

Parking lots

It was reported that during the four days of the activity, The public parking lots of the Municipality of San Juan de la Puntilla, Covadonga and the private parking lots of the Totem and the Garage will be available. The public will also be able to use the Department of the Treasury parking lots; the Sacred Heart Urban Train Station; Y half of the parking lot of the Plaza Convalencia in Rio Piedras. During the next week, the municipality will give more details of security and transportation logistics to Old San Juan.