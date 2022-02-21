Everything ready for the launch of “Truth Social”, Donald Trump’s social network

The social network of donald trump“Truth Social,” will be phased online this week and should be “fully operational” by the end of March, more than a year after the former Republican president’s exclusion from major platforms.

“We’re going to start opening up the app to people on Manzana this week,” said Devin Nunes, head of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of “Truth Social,” interviewed on Sunday by the conservative television channel foxnews.

“I think that between now and the end of March we will be fully operational, at least in United States“, added the former parliamentarian, who left Congress at the beginning of the year to direct TMTG.

“Truth Social” (“Social Truth” in Spanish) was presented by Trump as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and Youtubefrom which he has been excluded for having incited his supporters to violence before the assault on the Capitol, on January 6, 2021.

The application was marked this Sunday with the phrase “expected by February 21” in the mobile application download stores.

February 21 is a holiday in the United States in honor of the presidents of the country. Trump and his wife, Melanie TrumpThey also plan to sell 10,000 NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on that date, illustrating the key moments in the government of the former Republican president.

According to different communications, the group arranged around 1,250 million dollars to attack its competitors in the already saturated market of social media popular among ultra-conservatives, such as Gettr, launched in early July by Jason Millerformer adviser to Trump.

At 75, Trump has left it up in the air whether he will compete again for the Republican nomination in the race to the White House.

