Everything ready on Disney + for the month of September

Disney + continues to have reason to celebrate. To his recently published data that give him the first position in terms of number of subscribers, relegating its top competitor Netflix to second position, It adds numerous premieres that can boost the company even more. During the month of August, titles such as Lightyearthe second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation or the acclaimed Predator: The Prey. They were joined on August 18 by the premiere of the first episode of She Hulk: Lawyer She Hulkwhich will continue to be broadcast weekly until reaching the 9 chapters that compose it.

But the journey of Disney + and its premieres does not end there, since the company still has several aces up its sleeve for next September. One of the most anticipated titles is the live action of the classic Pinocchiowhich lands directly on the platform on September 8, without going through the cinema billboards. Tom Hanks takes on the role of the lovable Gepetto, in the real adaptation of one of the company’s greatest hits, with plans almost identical to its animated version that we have already been able to discover thanks to the release of its first trailer. One title that does land directly from theaters, coincidentally also on September 8, is the latest Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman meet again within the universe of the Nordic god, in what is the fourth installment already within the Marvel franchise. A Pinocchio and the God of Thunder are joined by other feature films such as Welcome to the Club and The Zone: Survival Mission, also on September 8, and witches Return 2, on day 30









For its part, in the section on series, the aforementioned remaining episodes of she-hulk by Tatiana Maslany, there is still another of the crown jewels to close a month full of successes for Disney, with the premiere of Andor. The prequel series Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that will delve into the figure of Cassian Andor in its 12 episodes and is starring Diego Luna. Its premiere will be on September 21. The 8th will come too Pistol, Cars: On the Road, Mike, Growing up, Unknown Land Y Heart attack weddings; as well as Malcolm in the Middlethe 14th, season two of The Kardashians, the 22nd, and The Old Man, the 28th.

As for documentaries, Disney+ still has even more starwars to consume with Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi, next September 8. They also have a premiere on the platform Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, the same day 8, America: extraordinary landscapes, the 14, Mija: the price of triumphon the 16th Supernaturalthe 21. September arrives with force at the platform of streamingwhich still has a lot to show between now and the end of 2022.