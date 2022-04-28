Everything rotted between Karol G and Yailin La Más Viral and here we tell you why

It seems that the singer Anuel AA and his girlfriend yailin known as ‘the most viral’ cannot advance in their sentimental relationship without stopping throwing hints at Carol G, the Puerto Rican’s ex-girlfriend. The comings and goings have been on social networks for a long time and messages are also left in the lyrics of their songs.

In the past week Anuel AA He was a bit angry with Carol G after she performed at the ‘Coachella’ international festival and made a joke about his latest collaboration with his girlfriend yailin called ‘If you look for me’. The dark-haired man warned him online that if he continues to refer to them, they will answer him.

The truth is Carol G focused on his career and the release of a new song called ‘Provenza’ but fans claim on social media that some of the lyrics of that song refer to Anuel. “What could be wrong? What is wrong with us? I’m outside, come out. We have pending things to review. You are a powder difficult to replace” sings the Colombian.

Apparently yailin got tired of going back and forth so much and decided to throw darts at Carol G through her latest song called ‘WANNA ME TO CALL’, in which she is accompanied by Jon Z, the domain and Feloma. In addition, the video clip of the song by yailin shows animated depictions of her kissing with Anuel AA.

“I like how he pleases me, no matter the time, no matter the place, I just want him to come by. There are many people who are suffocating, I get angry with you, your ex-girlfriend has me located because I go out with you, ”says Yailin in this musical piece that seems to be dedicated to Carol G.