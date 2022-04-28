Entertainment

Everything rotted between Karol G and Yailin La Más Viral and here we tell you why

Photo of James James1 hour ago
It seems that the singer Anuel AA and his girlfriend yailin known as ‘the most viral’ cannot advance in their sentimental relationship without stopping throwing hints at Carol G, the Puerto Rican’s ex-girlfriend. The comings and goings have been on social networks for a long time and messages are also left in the lyrics of their songs.

In the past week Anuel AA He was a bit angry with Carol G after she performed at the ‘Coachella’ international festival and made a joke about his latest collaboration with his girlfriend yailin called ‘If you look for me’. The dark-haired man warned him online that if he continues to refer to them, they will answer him.

