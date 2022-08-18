Everything stays in the family, Angelina Jolie has her sons Pax and Maddox working on her new movie Without Blood | People | Entertainment

Actress Angeline Jolie has hired two of her children to work on her new film Without Blood, based on the 2002 novel by Alessandro Barrico.

The Oscar-winning star told People on Wednesday that Pax, 18, and Maddox, 21, are members of the team she directs. The film has been shooting in Italy with the actors Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir.

‘We work well together,’ the proud mother told the publication. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like one big family, so it felt natural.”

Jolie also said that her children are working in the department as assistant directors, which means they work alongside her since she is the director of the film.

His friendship with Salma Hayek

“She’s probably the best director I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve worked with some really good ones,” said Hayek, who appeared in Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn and Steven Soderbergh’s Traffic. “I have always loved her as a director, but I think this could be the best, or one of the best,” she said, the Mexican.

The actresses met when they co-starred in the 2021 Marvel film The Eternals.

In September, the Oscar-winning actress for Maleficent was seen wearing the Frida star during her 55th birthday celebrations.

life without brad pitt

Although life may seem quite normal for Jolie, this week was identified as the ‘Jane Doe’ who sued the FBI after an investigation into her ex-husband was closedclaiming that he spilled beer on her, injured her and got into a fight with her son Maddox in 2016. After initial speculation about the anonymous plaintiff in the lawsuit, it has now been confirmed that the Maleficent actress was the one who filed the lawsuit in April, according to Erik Gardner of Puck News.

The lawsuit asked the FBI to hand over documents related to the investigation of the actor, 58, after Jolie claimed he “physically and verbally assaulted” her and her children while flying on a private plane. The FBI had cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing in the incident, which occurred during a private jet flight under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

Days later, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt and asked for full custody of their children. (AND)