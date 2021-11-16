Everything stopped in the pharmacy due to a “Pec”

The start-up that allowed the pharmacies adhering to the agreement with the Emilia-Romagna Region to administer the flu vaccine was scheduled for last week. But to date, four of the five pharmacies in the city that have made themselves available for this service (in total, there are nine in the Parma area with four in the province), have not yet been able to inject even a dose, although the staff has been prepared and correctly size (as per requirement).

“A Pec is missing”

“So far we have not yet received the Pec for the activation of the platform where to enter people’s data – confirms Roberta Scauri, of the Minerva Pharmacy -. People who ask for information? There are many, we mainly receive phone calls ». Rosanna Riccardi, from the Santa Fara Pharmacy, also explains that she is waiting for the procedure to start: “In order to start we are waiting for the launch of this platform shortly, also because, since there is still nothing, we cannot start with the registrations”.

The supplies

From the Raineri Pharmacy, in addition to confirming the wait (“which does not depend on us”) and the expected onset in a few days, they also add some fears regarding the supply: in fact, the shop has received and sold the doses at the moment. to those clients who have then autonomously provided for the inoculation (through a doctor or a nurse) and even if others should arrive, this question also arises.

The cost of the service

The target of those who can access the facilities for the administration of the flu shot are people aged between 18 and 60, without pathologies and who have health care in Emilia-Romagna. According to the agreement, the pharmacies that have signed up to this agreement will provide the service for approximately € 25.40 (including the drug).

Alessandro Merli, president of Federfarma Parma, in reiterating what was expressed by his colleagues, hypothesizes that the slight delay may have depended on a series of mechanisms in the procedures and communications to be made to the Local Health Authority, given that “the agreement provided for a procedure to provincial level “. “There may be this situation now, but when we leave, then we leave – he specified -. In the pharmacy there are many other things to do and certainly there is a need for internal organization: in addition to tampons, in fact, there is the Spid issue and the services that are normally provided ».

The Ausl protocol

An operational protocol is defined at each health company, shared with the relevant provincial trade associations, in which the days, times, medical representatives and contact methods for problems emerged in the assessment of suitability are defined. According to what was reported by the owners, the requests from users to access the flu vaccine in their facilities are already many. “Enthusiasts for vaccination in pharmacies are often already vaccinated against Covid – concludes Merli, speaking of prevention -. Let’s say that the hard hooves are others ».

Giovanna Pavesi