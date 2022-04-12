Everything that is known about AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ series based on the novel by Anne Rice | Entertainment Cinema and Series
We must remember that a famous adaptation of Rice’s novel written in 1976 has already been made, but in the cinema in 1994; It was directed by director Neil Jordan and starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.
Now, the new series is set in New Orleans in the 1900s and the plot focuses on Louis de Pointe du Lac and how he tells and shows his lifestyle full of love and mystery to the journalist Daniel Molloy.
First images of the series ‘Interview with the vampire’
In the photos shared by the official AMC+ Twitter account, you can see the protagonists Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid (“The Newsreader”) as Lestat de Lioncourt.
Although they do not show much of the plot, in a couple of photos you can see the character of Louis as a human and in another with vampire eyes, which indicates that the story of the book will be modified a bit, since the character in the book is converted long before, in the 1700s.
Another of the photos shows a lounge singer named Antoinette Brown (Maura G Hooper), who is an original character. The cast is complemented by Bailey Bass as the vampire girl Claudia, Eric Bogosian as the journalist Daniel Molloy, as well as Kalyne Colema, Christian Robinson, Assad Zaman, among others.
The series is produced by Rolin Jones and Alan Taylor, who has worked on ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World’ will be the director of the first two episodes of the seven that make up the first season and which premieres in AMC+ and the AMC channel at the end of the year.
The Immortal Universe of Anne Rice on television
With the arrival of ‘Interview with the vampire’ later this year, AMC launches its first production of what it calls an Immortal Universe, based on the works of Anne Rice.
The second series in this universe will be based on the ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ trilogy of books, which is about a neurologist who discovers her heritage from a family of witches. Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin will star in this production, also expected for the end of 2022.
As AMC has the rights to all of the Anne Rice novels from ‘The Vampire Chronicles’, their plan is to make a connected world of series and be able to adapt all of the writer’s stories.