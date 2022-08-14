Everything that is known about ‘Snow’, the spin-off of ‘Game of Thrones’ about Jon Snow

Whether you liked the ending or not Game of Thronesit is undeniable that the HBO series it was all a success. With 73 chapters divided into 8 seasons, the story of the different houses trying to get the iron throne has come to an end, but fans will not have to wait long for more content about Westeros.

Several are being considered spin off of the series, among them, the most prominent is the one that will follow the adventures of one of the most beloved characters in the series, Jon Snowplayed by Kit Harington, after the events of Game of Thrones. We tell you everything that is known to date about this sequel.

Will be called Snow

The Hollywood Reporter announced that the sequel about Jon Snow is already in the development phaseshortly after, the author of the Game of Thrones books, George RR Martin confirms the information on his blog and comments: “The title we are working with for the series is SNOW”

Emilia Clarke, who played Danerys Targarean in Game of Thrones, said in a BBC interview that the idea for the Jon Snow sequel came from Kit Harington. That is, the actor is one of those responsible for the creation of the series.

likely returns

Until now, only Kit Harington has been confirmed in the cast of the series, however, many actors who participated in Game of Thrones have shown their willingness to appear in the series. Maisie Williams, who played arya stark, mentioned in People that she is excited to see what the series will be like. In addition, she mentioned, “We have a very rich series and there is still a lot of story left to tell.”

For its part, Gwendoline Christie was much clearer on NewsWeek: “Brienne of Tarth is incredibly close to my heart and I will savor any opportunity to revisit it. I think it’s durable.”

John Bradley, the actor who plays Samuel Tarly, has already said that he definitely wants to be involved. He comments for Digital Spy: “I haven’t talked to anyone yet about the potential Jon Snow series, but, If someone wants to send me a script, I will be very interested in reading it”.

Emilia Clarke will not participate

Despite the fact that she was one of the first people to make known and provide information about this sequel, Emilia Clarke commented for the BBC that will not play Danerys Targarean again: “I think I’m done with the character”

Release date

For now no release date is known, not even indicative. However, to create expectations about what is to come, The House of the Dragon, prequel to Game of Thronesis almost ready to be released.

The house of the dragon is coming We already know many details about the prequel to Game of Thrones, The House of the Dragon. Is will focus on the Targarean family and will tell the story of Westeros 200 years before the events of the hit HBO series.

This prequel will be released on August 28 and will have an extensive cast including Paddy Cosidine, Olivia Cook, Emma D’Arcy or Matt Smithamong others.

Other Game of Thrones spin-offs

The house of the dragon and Snow, are not the only projects that are in motion around the vast world of Game of Thrones. As Deadline comments, there are at least three other spin off of the successful series in different phases of development:

Drunk and Egg : It will be set 90 years after the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the story of Sir Duncan the Tall and his squire who will eventually become King Aegon V Targarean.

: It will be set 90 years after the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the story of Sir Duncan the Tall and his squire who will eventually become King Aegon V Targarean. The Sea Snake : Will deal with the 9 sea voyages made by Corlys Velareon

: Will deal with the 9 sea voyages made by Corlys Velareon Ten Thousand Ships: A reference to the journeys made by the warrior queen Nymeria and the Rhoynar survivors after their defeat in the second spice war

As if that were not enough, some animated sequels are also planned such as The Golden Empire. As the head of HBO content, Cassie Bloys, comments for the same portal: “There are many opportunities and stories to tell“.