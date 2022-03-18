Everything that is known about Starfield, the new space adventure with a “NASA-PUNK” aesthetic

Starfield Dev Diary Episode 2

Starfield is one of the giant video games that figures as phil spencer (Xbox CEO), Todd Howard (Head of Bethesda) and even Elon Musk (Starlink, Tesla) can’t stop talking. The team of Bethesda defines its new narrative as “NASA-Punk”, where they are striving to build an open world with marked aspects of classic role-playing games.

Behind the aesthetic and technical development, the adventure aims to represent a new paradigm in the ninth generation that has already published information on formal consultations with members of NASA and Starlink, in addition to the participation of more than 300 voice actors.

Bethesda Games Studios (under the Microsoft umbrella) is planning an adventure that mixes the first-person gameplay of Fallout and a high level of immersion achieved through interaction systems with NPCs and character customization.

What is Starfield about?

“Our game is set in the year 2330, in a relatively small corner of the Milky Way, in an area that stretches out from our solar system for about 50 light-years,” he said. Emil PagliaruloDesign Director of Bethesda Games Studios in his Development Episodes.

During the 20 years prior to the start of the main story, two major factions called The United Colonies and Freestar Collective they were intertwined in a war for the colonization of space. But when the players reach the reality of the game, those battles have been resolved in a present where there is a tense peace.

In this reality, the organization constellation has the mission of bringing together all kinds of recruits to explore space entropy and it is from here that the main character will begin to play.

What are the factions of Starfield?

Among all the advances, Bethesda also described that there will be a system of factions whose past will be key to the narrative development . Players must choose to be part of The United Colonies, Freestar Collective, The Crimson Fleet, The Xenofresh Corporation, SysDef and Vanguard, MAST, Ryujin Industries or Constellation.

Each faction has a particular style that will provide the main context for the character, but you will also be able to select which grouping to respond to as you progress through the story.

Todd Howarddirector of the project, specified that the rest of the factions will not only be enemies, but that it will also be necessary to act with diplomacy to navigate the space (even as a double agent!).

locations of the future

The artist István Pely (Lead Artist on Starfield) described looking for a more realistic and true-to-science setting, where Sci Fi reality is a projection of the present rather than dystopia built into Fallout.

“We wanted a very realistic version. You can draw a line from current space technology and extrapolate into the future to make it believable,” Pely told Xbox Wire.

The scenarios are divided into New Atlantis (capital of United Colonies), the faction that represents the strategic political and military power. This location will be a key capital for all races in the universe.

also showed up Neona platform built by The Xenofresh Corporation, which functions as a major port and main source of a space fish with psychotropic properties.

Finally, it has been shown akila (capital of Freestar Collective), a region that unifies three star systems and the law is drawn with the politics of each character’s measure.

How do you create a character in Starfield?

With Bethesda’s expertise in character customization, Starfield It is almost guaranteed endless features to customize the characters that the players will control.

“The background, the characteristics, what defines the character, all those statistics. I think there are so many games now that do that that people are ready for something that does things in a more hardcore RPG way, like we used to do… so it would be doing that, but in a new way.” Todd Howard, director of Bethesda.

Although this space adventure is quite far from the paradigm that also introduced The Elder ScrollsHoward believes that the kind of detail that this experience offered needs to be highlighted again. “It’s a first-person, third-person game, like our other games,” he described.

The director pointed out that Starfield’s main objective is to comply with an organic narrative, but always maintaining a gameplay style that does not reduce the story.

The “new” old dialogue system

According to the guidelines proposed by Howard, Starfield’s dialogue and persuasion system will have a system similar to the The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. In this title (similar to those developed by BioWare), you could choose through a wheel of options to interact with the NPCs in order to shape certain missions or learn parts of the story.

Although the developers have detailed that the system will not be exactly the same, they have been inspired by it to build the narrative. But the dialogues with the companions will not always be motivated, since Starfield will also average the backgrounds of each NPC to generate specific dialogues.

“I think that’s my favorite part, when you’re exploring and your partner makes an unexpected comment about something you’re checking out or something that just happened,” added Will Shen, Lead Quest Designer.

In this way, Starfield is built holistically by key players in the industry. The creators of Starfield have emphasized that their space adventure will not be influenced by Star Wars or Star Trek. (N. of the R: although it is impossible to deny its resemblance to the Mass Effect trilogy).

The new Bethesda title will arrive on November 11th to Xbox Series X/S and PC, being available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

