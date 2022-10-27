Everything that is known about the passage of the protagonist of said series to Spanish films

Undoubtedly Pataclaun was one of the most popular Peruvian series in the 90’s. But one of the actresses now acts in Spanish productions. Everything that is known, of the actress from Pataclaun, who participates in Spanish productions.



Her performance in Pataclaun marked a great record, within her career as an actress, since her talent was only on the rise since she participated in the popular Peruvian series. She currently participates in Spanish tapes, from Amazon Prime Video.





The fury that marked with Pataclaun

The Peruvian comedy series, Pataclaun, has been one of the most popular since its first episode aired in 1997. Likewise, the actors of the comic series continue to stand out today for their artistic talent.

However, this actress who stood out in Pataclaun, today shines in Spanish films. Apparently the interpreter, she has moved away from the national screens, to stand out abroad.

As it is recalled, Pataclaun has marked an entire generation, for 25 years, because despite its particular episodes, they managed to have a huge reception by viewers. In addition, its thousands of fans of the comic series still remember the supporting actors with nostalgia.

On the other hand, the Pataclaun actors had different paths in their artistic careers, since several of them still remain in Peruvian productions. However, one of them has headed to Spain to participate in a comical trilogy of Amazon Prime Video tapes.

Who are we talking about?

Well, without a doubt Wendy Ramos, the actress who played the character of ‘Wendy’, in the series Pataclaun. It should be noted that this Peruvian artist is also a social communicator, clown, screenwriter, theater director and Peruvian blogger.

Wendy Ramos Not only has she stood out for her performance in Pataclaun, but she is still fondly remembered for her leading role in the series.

That was how the actress who once acted in Pataclaunrepeatedly had to travel to Spain, to be part of the three films: “Father There Is No More Than One”.

Likewise, Wendy Ramos He traveled to Spain this year to be part of the third production of these films. The last film has already been released and is sweeping, so the Peruvian actress a few months ago dedicated a post on her Instagram account to her character from ‘Rosaura’.