Entertainment

Everything that is known about the second part of the Dune movie

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

dunes It has been a huge success in the world of reading and, as happens several times, different production companies wanted to adapt this story to film. The first version failed to surprise specialized critics or fans, however, the adaptation of Denis Villeneuve it became a big hit.

For this reason the saga will receive its second part and fans of the story are eager to see how the adaptation created by the filmmaker continues. If you are one of them, then we share all the details that are known so far.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Matt Damon: His best-rated film by critics

11 mins ago

Zendaya’s hard training for Challengers, the film by Luca Guadagnino

22 mins ago

60 years after the debut of James Bond in the cinema – Facts of Today

33 mins ago

This is the luxurious restaurant where you can find Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button