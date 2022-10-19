Everything that is known about the second part of the Dune movie

dunes It has been a huge success in the world of reading and, as happens several times, different production companies wanted to adapt this story to film. The first version failed to surprise specialized critics or fans, however, the adaptation of Denis Villeneuve it became a big hit.

For this reason the saga will receive its second part and fans of the story are eager to see how the adaptation created by the filmmaker continues. If you are one of them, then we share all the details that are known so far.

Timothée Chalamet stars in Dune and its sequel.

Dune: Part 2 – everything you need to know!

the returning characters

Because he is the protagonist of the story, Timothee Chalamet is back for Dunes: Part 2. The actor will once again play the role of Paul Atreides. We will also see Zendaya as Chani, who will have a greater role in this second part of the story, and the cast will once again have rebecca ferguson as Lady Jessica Javier Bardem like Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as the villainous Baron Harkonnen and dave baptist as the baron’s nephew, Glossu Rabban.

Although we will see several faces from the first film, the second installment will not feature the performances of oscar isaac like Duke Leto Atreides and neither of Babs Olusanmokun like Jamis. Readers of the novel know that there is a possibility that Jason Momoa return to the franchise, however, we probably won’t see him in the sequel.

As for the fates of Gurney Halleck, played by Josh Brolinand Thufir Hawat, played by Stephen McKinley HendersonThey were left in the air. After House Harkonnen’s attack on Arrakis it wasn’t very well shown what happened. However, several portals confirm his return for the sequel.

New faces in the cast

As in all stories with new chapters, dunes will have new actors and characters in its sequel. Joins the cast austin butlerthe star of Elviswho will be in charge of interpreting Feyd-Rautha, and we will also see the actress of the moment, Florence Pughwho will give life to princess Irulan.

Other interpreters who join the second film adaptation are: Christopher Walken like Emperor Shaddam IV, Lea Seydoux like Lady Margot, and Souheila Yacoub like the Fremen warrior Shishakli. Still more stars can be added as you go!

plot details

The official synopsis advanced the following: “The second part will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and of the fate of the known universe, he strives to prevent a terrible future that only he can foresee.

Zendaya will have more prominence in the second installment of Dune.

the release date

After several changes, Warner Bros changed the release date again Dunes: Part 2. At first, fans were going to see the second chapter in October 2023, and later November 17 was chosen as the goal was to compete with the new movie from The Hunger Games. Finally, the new release date is the November 3, 2023 in United States.

