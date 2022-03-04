everything that left the cell phone fair and which phone won the award for the best in the world

From Barcelona. – The Mobile World Congress (MWC) closed its 2022 edition this Thursday with better attendance than expected in the days prior to its return to attendance, after two years of suspension and with fear latent by a new strain of Covid-19.

At the end of the four days that the event lasted, there were more than 60,000 attendees, while the organizer GSMA, which brings together the mobile industry, had predicted between 40,000 and 60,000 congressmen.

The data offered by the organizers confirmed that the return of Mobile to the Catalan capital, although in 2021 it was partially held in virtual format and with just over 20,000 in-person congress attendees, while Spain was going through the second wave of the pandemic virus.

With the passing of the first two days, a greater flow of attendees could be seen without collapsing any of the seven pavilions into which the Mobile World Congress 2022 was divided. In fact, this year’s records were far from those of 2019 , when the congress attracted some 109,000 people.



Several people leave the MWC, which closed its 2022 edition on Thursday with more than 60,000 attendees. Photo: EFE

“Nothing beats Mobile in person. It’s been exciting to bring together our community, so passionate about connectivity, to discuss the opportunities that lie ahead,” said GSMA CEO John Hoffman.

According to GSMA data, the event, in which congressmen from more than two hundred countries participated since last Monday, brought together more than 1,900 exhibitors, sponsors and collaborators, and more than a thousand conferences could be followed, 97 percent of them in person.



Kaspersky, the cybersecurity company, was present at the Mobile World Congress 2022. Photo: Reuters

The congress had delegations from 160 international institutions and countries, among which Russia was not included, since, due to the invasion of Ukraine, GSMA canceled the presence of its pavilion. However, the Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky maintained its booth of pavilion 2 of the Fira Barcelona venue.

According to economic estimates, the MWC 2022 left more than 240 million euros (about 265 million dollars) for Barcelona and its area of ​​influence, while rumors of a possible change of venue to Dubai left the next edition in suspense.

The news left by the MWC 2022



Honor presented its new family of Honor 4 cell phones at Mobile World Congress 2022.

Those who frequented the pavilions of the Fira Barcelona had contact with new cell phones, innovations in telecommunications, sustainable products and the typical curiosities that this type of fair always gives away. Here we tell you the most relevant:

Companies such as Oral-B or the Swiss Zaamino develop comprehensive devices and solutions that can analyze the dental health of a user just by brushing their teeth. Both allow the smart toothbrush to be linked via Bluetooth to a dedicated application on the phone and make detailed reports that, among other things, can then be shared with the dentist.

Meanwhile, Oral B IoT products provide various data about brushing: how long it takes to do it, the pressure that is exerted on the teeth and which areas are you cleaning better. The idea of ​​the app is to correct oral cleaning habits. There are three ranges (high, medium and low) that go from 100 euros (11,900 pesos) onwards.



The Korean telephone company SK Telecom took its metaverse concept to Barcelona. Photo: AFP

The Korean telecommunications giant revealed at MWC some of its platforms to start using the metaverse. The main one, called Ifland, it is a virtual environment where users can create their avatars among 800 types of configurations and even choose their expressions. Also enter various rooms, including conference rooms, outdoor stages and terraces.

For its part, the virtual reality headset manufacturer HTC made clear its intention to be part of the metaverse, but through its VIVE device. They called this virtual universe VIVERSE, and Vivese will be the platform designed to be accessed through tablets, PCs, smartphones and more.

“VIVE is our brand and it means ‘life,’ and Verse refers to the chapters of life. Vivese offers seamless experiences, accessible on any device, anywhere, and is virtual and augmented reality enabledhigh-speed connectivity, AI and communication technologies blockchain that HTC invested in for several years,” said Cher Wang, co-founder and chairman of HTC.



Several attendees are photographed with the Boston Dynamics robot dog at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). EFE

The robot dogs They were also entertainers during the four days of the Mobile World Congress. The development of Boston Dynamics, Spot, demonstrated at the IBM stand all its capacity to respond in industrial environments. A 360° camera with optical zoom and heat detector was mounted on its upper part to analyze all kinds of anomalies and, meanwhile, maneuver between people.

With a similar aesthetic although with a reduced size, cyberdog became one of Xiaomi’s main attractions. His robot dog is focused on the home as an entertainment product. Inside, a dedicated NVIDIA chip makes it possible for her to perform various actions similar to real dogs.

‎Huawei took advantage of the event to present a new line of tablets, which also works as eBooks. The HUAWEI MatePad features a 10.3-inch FullView E-Ink Display with 86.3% screen-to-body ratio‎‎3‎‎, powered by Huawei’s E-Ink Display Enhancement Algorithm, providing a similar natural experience. to the paper



The Mate Paper tablet with electronic ink was one of Huawei’s launches at Mobile World Congress 2022. Photo: hmarmol

HUAWEI MatePad supports multiple input methods, such as handwriting, voice recording, and handwriting ‎‎to text‎‎ conversion. It can also be used together with the ‎‎2nd‎‎ generation M-Pencil with a 2 millisecond delay when writing or drawing.

The modernization of education was reflected in a digital blackboard that has the ability to capture what is written with chalk on a traditional blackboard, according to the concept of Huawei, which presented the IdeaHub in its impressive 6000 square meter booth.

This development also allows you to use a stylus – similar to that of Mate tablets – or simply write with a finger. Once the task is completed or a class concept is developed, the teacher can generate a QR code so that the student with his smartphone can take all the information to her house.



The transparent 55-inch Mi Lux TV made its debut at Mobile World Congress 2022. Photo: hmarmol

After announcing it in mid-2020, the Chinese brand brought its television My Lux 55-inch TV to Europe, precisely, in its booth at the Mobile World Congress.

The screen of this particular television is its main distinctive, since it has 55-inch transparent OLED technology that reproduces 1.07 billion colors. Its refresh rate, for its part, amounts to 120 Hz with MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) and the response speed remains in a millisecond thanks to its Cortex A73 processor.

At the moment, Xiaomi did not confirm the launch date or price of this television regardless of the Chinese market.



A visitor interacts with a hologram at the Telefónica stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (MWC). Photo: EFE

The Californian automaker Fisker presented its model in Barcelona Ocean, a 100% electric and self-configuring car. It is an SUV that promises a range of 400 kilometers between recharges.

This connected vehicle with level 2 autopilot, meaning that the driver still has control of the steering wheel, is equipped with multiple sensors at both ends of the vehicle, a 360-degree front camera. It has five digital radars on the front that allow it to recognize and differentiate small objects from people on the road with great precision.



A man wears VR HaptX gloves and glasses that allow him to work in virtual environments. Photo: Xinhua

By having three versions of equipment available, the American company aims to sell its vehicle in a combo with all the comfort or that the potential user can activate or deactivate when he likes certain features: heating the steering wheel or the seats or modifying the inclination of the entertainment screen are some of the possibilities.

Although its price is set at 41,999 euros for the Spanish market (about 5 million Argentine pesos), the vehicles are currently part of a presale that can be accessed by only paying 200 dollars, which, in case of repentance, the company is responsible for the refund.

IPhone 13 Pro Max: the best cell phone in the world



The iPhone 13 Pro Max was crowned at Mobile World Congress 2022. Photo: Apple.

The GLOMO (Global Mobile Awards) awards granted by GSMA to the mobility industry yesterday once again featured an Apple mobile, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which once again won the award for best smartphone at the MWC, in the that the apple company was never a part of.

While the prize for innovation in a disruptive device went to Oppo for its new phone Find N, which so far is only sold in China. The award for the best consumer connected device went to the camera ZTE Home Security Camera Pro.

