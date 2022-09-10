Everything that Marvel Studios presented at the D23 Expo Black Panther and more news, previews and trailer | SHOWS

The second day of the D23 Expo 2022 has brought great novelties to the various Disney cinematic worlds. One of the most important has been the marvel board . Within what has been seen are various trailers and photographs of the productions for Phase 5 and 6, such as Secret Invasion and Thunderbolts.

YOU WILL BE INTERESTED | D23 Expo 2022: Meet the best Star Wars announcements and trailer

Before the presentation of Marvel, we had the announcement of great news about the star wars productions . One of the most anticipated was the return of The Mandalorian .

Marvel announcements at the D23 Expo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

One of the first panels shown was for Black Panther: Wajanda Forever. The film will show us a weakened city with many enemies trying to steal the Vibranium.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

For his part, Paul Rudd came out to talk about the third part of Ant-Man. He said that this will be the craziest of the saga and that it is directly linked to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Werewolf by Night

Also, the Werewolf by Night trailer was shown, as part of the Disney+ Halloween special. It will be played by Gael García Bernal and will premiere on October 7.

Secret Invasion

A preview of what will be Secret Invasion, the Samuel L. Jackson series as Nick Fury, was shown. We will also have other well-known characters such as Emilia Clarke. It will be released in 2023 with a date to be defined.

Armor Wars

They often came out to talk about Armor Wars, a production that will be located after Secret Invasion. Filming will only start next year and Don Cheadle will return as War Machine.

fantastic four

Also, it was announced that Matt Shakman will be the new director of the Fantastic Four movie. However, they did not show the cast of who will play the characters in the comics.

The Thunderbolts

Lastly, the Thunderbolts lineup was confirmed. These will be Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Ghost (Hannah John Karmen) and Taksmaster (Olga Kurilenko). .