Everything that was not known about the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Six years have passed since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began the process of the most mediatic divorce in Hollywood. And still the legal matter has not been resolved. Now new data has just emerged that was not known about the scandalous divorce between the actors. The interpreter of ‘Lara Croft’ has just opened a new chapter in this story by filing a lawsuit with the FBI, under the pseudonym Jane Doe, to request documentation associated with the investigation process against the actor.

The protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ wants to know why no criminal charges were filed against the actor, whom she accused of physical and verbal aggression against her and her children, in an incident that occurred during a private flight in 2016. This incident marked the beginning of the separation of the couple, parents of six children.

The actress narrated that in September 2016 they took a flight from France to Los Angeles, in which Pitt consumed a lot of alcohol and in the middle of an argument the actor “grabbed her by the head”, shook and “pushed against the bathroom wall” to the artist, during an anger that lasted about 90 minutes. The attitude of the protagonist of ‘Interview with the vampire’ scared the six children of the couple who were traveling with them. Supposedly the actor had an argument with his son Maddox during the flight. Pitt faced the young teenager “as if he was going to attack him,” the paperwork states. Seeing her husband’s reaction, Angelina Jolie tried to stop him by the neck before which Pitt decided to push himself backwards, throwing the actress against the seats and causing injuries to his shoulder and neck.

The details of the incident have remained secret, however, Brad Pitt denied all the accusations and stopped drinking after the separation of Angelina Jolie. In addition, in 2017 she gave an interview in which he admitted that his alcohol consumption had “become a problem a few years ago”, at the time of the separation.

However, despite the testimony and evidence, the FBI closed the investigation and no charges were filed against Brad Pitt for the violence against Angelia Jolie and her children.. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also cleared the actor. Although the investigation at that time was stopped, the episode on the private plane led to the divorce that has not yet concluded six years later, since the legal battle between both parties for the custody of the children is still open and is emerging as the reason for background for which Jolie has decided to denounce the FBI.

Angelina Jolie now demands that the FBI give her the complete documentation of the case in order to “provide her children with the necessary care and medical attention” so that they receive “the care and psychological support with which to face the damage suffered” as a result of the altercation on the plane, in which Brad Pitt assaulted them.