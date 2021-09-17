Everything we know about Don’t Look Up, the film starring Timothée Chalamet and Jennifer Lawrence

Among the most anticipated films of 2021 there is without a shadow of a doubt Don’t look up, the comedy directed by Adam McKay which we will see soon on Netflix. To add to our hype, a stellar cast that we can’t wait to see in action:

The cast of Adam McKay’s DON’T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic: 💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins

💫Jennifer Lawrence &

💫Rob Morgan alongside

💫Meryl Streep

💫Cate Blanchett

💫Jonah Hill

💫Himesh Patel

💫Timothée Chalamet

💫Ariana Grande

💫Kid Cudi

💫Matthew Perry

💫Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8 – NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020

That’s right, you got it right: the main protagonists are Leonardo Di Caprio And Jennifer Lawrence, who in the film play a couple of astronomers. The two manage to anticipate by six months the discovery that a large meteorite will hit the Land destroying it and for this reason they will try in vain to warn the population through a media tour. Their venture, however, will expire in tragicomic situations and absurd interviews, proving to be more difficult than expected. Here they are together in the short teaser released by the streaming platform to confirm that – finally a joy – the film will see the light this year:

Netflix released the first snippet of #DontLookUp! It confirms it will be released in 2021. pic.twitter.com/jbRvDFKetc – Don’t Look Up News (@DontLookUpNews) January 12, 2021

From the shots on the set we know that Don’t look up is turned to Boston. The first to be spotted between takes were the two prizes Oscar. Here they were within walking distance of the South Station, which connects the city with public transport:

But be careful, because at the end of the shoot – at least that’s what he communicated Rob Morgan, who is part of the cast – very little is missing.

Rob Morgan confirmed via Instagram that there’s only one week left of filming! pic.twitter.com/vEc6vaC5jx – Don’t Look Up News (@DontLookUpNews) February 10, 2021

Filming took place in different months: rumors reveal that Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry And Chris Evans have already finished all their scenes between December and January. On the set, in recent weeks, she appeared Ariana Grande, who will take on the role of such Riley Bina.

apparently ariana Grande and timothée chalamet are dating in ‘don’t look up’ 😳 pic.twitter.com/VHYhrTF7B2 – ♡ evie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ♡ (@tbygrandexo) February 11, 2021

First reaction, shock: in what sense will the pop star be the love interest of the character played by Timothée Chalamet? No, because – at least judging from the images – we seemed to have understood that Guadagnino’s muse had broken into the heart of the astronomer played by Jennifer Lawrence (who fulfills the dream of life, or making out with his declared celebrity crush):

Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet on set tonight 👀 Street @PhotogMarc_ent pic.twitter.com/o2ik5e9WEF – Don’t Look Up News (@DontLookUpNews) February 7, 2021

Needless to say, this photo has made the rounds of the web, as always triggering the most absurd reactions of the fans:

Never thought Jennifer Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet making out on set would give me all these bad vibes😂 pic.twitter.com/6nwVmg18gS – Unfiltered ⧗ (@drunkofweasleys) February 9, 2021

In any case, the triangle Di Caprio – Lawrence – Chalamet these days he was spotted together on the set he moved to Framingham, another city of the Massachusetts:

jennifer lawrence, leonardo di caprio and timothée chalamet filming together for your consideration pic.twitter.com/rJt8IkbPA0 – musetta – timothée chalamet daily (@Musetta_May) February 11, 2021

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see what these three do together. Among the curiosities, we can tell you that for the actress of Hunger Games there was a small hiccup during the shooting of an explosion scene a Boston: it was right together with Chalamet when a shard of glass caused a cut under her eyelid. Nothing serious, fortunately:

So, if it is true that the shooting is about to end, it means that after a few months dedicated to editing and post production, we will finally be able to get ready to see it soon on our computer screens. Don’t look up is a comedy that makes political satire: if it is not a candidate for Oscar (but I doubt it), with this spatial cast (in every sense) it is a candidate to definitively enter our hearts as cinephiles and binge watchers.