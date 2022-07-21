Everything we know about ‘Dune: Part Two’
The official synopsis of Dunes: Part 2 reveals that we will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.”
Among them the most outstanding are: the director of photography, Greig Fraser; the costume designer, Jacqueline West; the makeup, hair and prosthetics designer, Donald Mowat; the composer hans zimmerproduction designer Patrice Vermettethe editor Joe Walker, the visual effects supervisor, Paul Lambert and the special effects supervisor, Gerd Nefzer.
“What helps us right now is that it’s my first time revisiting a universe,” Denis Villeneuve said earlier this year of returning for the Dune sequel. “So I am working with the same team, everyone knows what to do, we know how it will be. The film will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the script is written. So i feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic.”