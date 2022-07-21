Everything we know about ‘Dune: Part Two’

DEnis Villeneuve is back on Arrakis for the start of filming on Dune: Part Two. The film is already scheduled to be released in theaters worldwide on November 17, 2023. With Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, Denis Villeneuve begins filming the sequel on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.

The official synopsis of Dunes: Part 2 reveals that we will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.”

Warner Bros. and Legendary have also confirmed the return of the cast, led by Timothee Chalamet like Paul Atreides. The Oscar nominee will again be accompanied by Zendaya, rebecca ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan SkarsgårdDBaptist bird, Charlotte Rampling Y Stephen McKinley Henderson. Studies have also confirmed previously reported cast additions, which include austin butler like the notorious Feyd Rautha and Christopher Walken as the Emperor, in addition to Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux Y Souheila Yacoub.

The first installment of dunes by Denis Villeneuve premiered last October to critical acclaim. The film raised $108 million (€105 million) at the US box office and $401 million (392 million euros) worldwide. The movie was nominated for 10 Oscarsincluding best picture, and won Academy Awards for music, sound, editing, cinematography, production design, and visual effects. The entire team, including the Oscar winners, return for part two.

Among them the most outstanding are: the director of photography, Greig Fraser; the costume designer, Jacqueline West; the makeup, hair and prosthetics designer, Donald Mowat; the composer hans zimmerproduction designer Patrice Vermettethe editor Joe Walker, the visual effects supervisor, Paul Lambert and the special effects supervisor, Gerd Nefzer.

“What helps us right now is that it’s my first time revisiting a universe,” Denis Villeneuve said earlier this year of returning for the Dune sequel. “So I am working with the same team, everyone knows what to do, we know how it will be. The film will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the script is written. So i feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic.”