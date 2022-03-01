Everything we know about ‘Euphoria’ season 3: Release date, cast and the future of Zendaya’s series

Sam Levinson’s fiction reaches the end of its second season. Eyes are already on the next one, but when does it premiere on HBO?

It seemed impossible that euphoria It could be more intense and darker, but Sam Levinson and his team have raised the bar with their new episodes. The second installment of the HBO drama has left behind more innocuous plots such as the relationship between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) to give way to an endless cycle of drugs, violence and self-destruction.

season 2 of euphoria It has also served to discover talent that was left to shine in the first episodes. Cassie’s character has evolved into catastrophe, letting the actress who plays her, Sydney Sweeney, bring out her full potential. She has also served so that Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy, becomes the goddess that fascinates us all. And, on the other hand, she has discovered Angus Cloud, who conquered the fans with a single episode.

This commitment to a darker and more impressive series could not have turned out better. According Variety, the viewers of season 2 are almost double those of the first. The premiere chapter of the second installment became the most watched on cable television since the end of Game of Thrones in May 2019. euphoria hooked and everyone wants more. After the end of fiction, what do we know about season 3 of euphoria? When it premieres? Which actors will return? What does the creator plan in his new stage?

‘Euphoria’ season 3 premiere date

There is still no confirmed premiere date for season 3 of euphoriabut the good news is that has been renewed. At the beginning of February, HBO announced that the Sam Levinson series would have a new batch of episodes. However, there were no details about his return, neither the time nor the format. And the truth is that we are quite lost.

The pandemic caused two and a half years to pass between the first and second installments. Surely now we don’t have to wait so long, but nobody assures us that the protagonists will return in January 2023. In addition, the creator could release a special in between, following the format he used with the Rue and Jules specials.

Here’s what Francesca Orsi, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, said in announcing the renewal: “Sam, Zendaya and the rest of the cast and crew of euphoria they have taken season 2 to extraordinary levels and have defied narrative conventions and forms while keeping its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to be working with this wild and talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them in Season 3.” At the moment, it’s all questions and no answers.

Which actors will return in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

There are two names confirmed for season 3 of euphoria: Zendaya and Dominic Fikewho gives life to Elliot. As for the rest of the cast members, nothing is known about their future. hunter schafer (Jules), alex demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Maude Apatow (Lexi), sydney sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Storm Reid (Gia Bennett), Colman Domingo (Ali), Austin Abrams (Ethan), and Nika King (Leslie Bennett) are yet to be confirmed.

As for Chloe Cherry, the actress who plays Faye and is already a fan favorite, it has not been confirmed that she will appear in the new installment, but Cherry herself has stated to Variety that he would love for his character to have a closer relationship with Rue. “I think Faye has a story of addiction to tell, as does Rue. Although they are different, I think they can learn something from each other,” says the interpreter.

In the case of Zendaya, it was Casey Bloys, an HBO executive, who confirmed it to TVLine. “She’ll be in season 3,” Bloys assured, “It’s hard to imagine the show without her.” It is clear, therefore, that euphoria is Zendaya and vice versa. They are unlikely to separate. As for Fike, it is known that he will return to fiction because he himself said so on the Jimmy Fallon show.

What to expect from the new episodes of ‘Euphoria’

Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer, told TVLine in February that he fully trusts the vision of Sam Levinson and Zendaya, creator and executive producer, and gives them full freedom to develop the story. “I will say that, generally speaking, we are confident in where they want to take these characters. We will let the creative team lead the way”said Bloys.

Yes season 3 of euphoria follows the same line as the second installment, we can now prepare. Although having displaced Rue and Jules has generated complaints among viewers, the last episodes have taken us through a whirlwind of emotions and shocking scenes that will be very difficult to overcome. Let’s settle for it to match the level of this season and continue its path to become one of the best series of the decade.

